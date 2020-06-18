Tag Heuer Debuts A Second Collab With The Founding Father Of Japanese Streetwear

Photo credit: Tag Heuer

Swiss watchmaking is a traditional business. Lots of prestige. Lots of ceremony. Lots and lots of model names that reference someone who died 200 years ago. But that doesn't mean it's stuck in time. On the contrary, Tag Heuer – one of the biggest manufactures on the planet – has long made a play for the future, and its second collab with Japanese streetwear demiurge Hiroshi Fujiwara cements the respected marque, once again, in the here and now.

Named after Fujiwara's multidisciplinary label, the Tag Heuer x Fragment Design Heuer 02 is a modern update of the classic C-case driver's watch. So while there are plenty of heritage features you'd expect from such a piece – tachymeter scale, chronograph function, sizeable 44mm case and so on and so forth – there's a definitive Fujiwara signature. Which means a black opaline dial, pops of red to the central hand and indices and a 'Fragment' logo between 4 and 5 o'clock.

All good things. What pins the Fragment Design Heuer 02 firmly to Fujiwara's mood board however is the minimalism of it all. As the mastermind behind Goodenough, a Japanese take on big city American hip-hop culture, the 56-year-old eschews overt showmanship for a subtler form of punchiness. Memorable, but safe in the cold embrace of monochrome.

And that's perhaps the piece's biggest strength. Though like most things of the graily Japanese streetwear ilk, you can expect a struggle to get your own. The Tag Heuer x Fragment Design Heuer 02 is limited to a numbered run of 500 pieces worldwide. Well, some things will never change.

Available to pre-order online at tagheuer.com, before going on sale 27 July

