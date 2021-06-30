Tadej Pogacar strikes GC blow with commanding stage five time trial win

Photograph: Christophe Petit-Tesson/EPA

The defending Tour de France champion, Tadej Pogacar, landed the first real blow in the battle for final victory in the 2021 Tour, winning the 27.2 kilometre individual time trial from Changé to Laval, and almost lifting the yellow jersey from the shoulders of Mathieu van der Poel.

Although the Dutch rider clung on to the overall race lead, UAE-Team Emirates’ Slovenian prodigy was almost as irresistible on the rolling roads of the Mayenne as he had been in his spectacular race-winning climb to La Planche des Belles Filles last autumn.

As Pogacar took the day’s honours, the battle for supremacy in the general classification came into focus as the peloton readied itself for the long haul east towards this weekend’s first Alpine stage from Oyonnax to Le Grand Bornand.

Most of his rivals for victory in Paris now have a metaphorical and literal mountain to climb, with the defending champion leading Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers by 1min 36sec, the 2020 runner-up, Primoz Roglic by 1min 40sec and 2018 winner, Geraint Thomas, by 1min 46sec.

Of the contenders for final victory in Paris, the 21-year-old was the big winner and the time gaps created, although not huge, reshuffled the overall standings and further distanced former champion Thomas, who struggled to overcome the continuing pain from his injured right shoulder.

“I think I rode the best I could,” Thomas said. “I was a little conservative. Maybe too conservative. It didn’t feel 100% but I don’t want to bang on about that. I tried to what I could and it wasn’t enough. I think it was decent enough pacing, just not enough power.”