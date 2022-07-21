Tour de France 2022, stage 18: Live updates as Jonas Vingegaard faces his final mountain test

John MacLeary
Nathan Van Hooydonck rides on the front of the reduced maillot jaune group - REUTERS
Nathan Van Hooydonck rides on the front of the reduced maillot jaune group - REUTERS

03:05 PM

43km to go

Louis Meintjes has Enric Mas (Movistar), Luis León Sánchez (Bahrain Victorious), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) and  Chris Hamilton (DSM) for company on the descent. They have lost some time to the stage leaders, but lead the maillot jaune by around 2min 20sec.

03:01 PM

47km to go

Nairo Quintana's Arkéa-Samsic team-mates are helping the Colombian down this climb, riding hard on the front in an attempt to close the gap on Louis Meintjes. Almost immediately, Tadej Pogacar follows and squeezes in at second wheel, Jonas Vingegaard follows and takes third wheel. Is this an early sign of hostilities?

02:58 PM

50km to go

Following a short climb, the road drops down again towards the bottom of the second climb of the day, the category one Spandelles. Unlike yesterday, there are barely any valley roads connecting the climbs today meaning that as soon as they reach the bottom, it will be time to start climbing once again. There is not a single moment to relax and concentration will be key, especially if your name is Jonas Vingegaard and are expecting to be attacked.

02:54 PM

55km to go

Tom Pidcock has been spotted riding alongside a Movistar and B&B Hotels-KTM rider, the trio are some distance off the front of the race.

02:47 PM

58.5km to go

Descending off the Aubisque, the stage leaders appear to be taking things relatively smoothly on the narrow, twisty roads. Thankfully the road is dry and appears  to be in decent condition.

02:42 PM

63km to go

Giulio Ciccone added another 20 points to his tally in the mountains classification a few minutes ago, taking him to within three points of competition leader Simon Geschke who has well and truly popped. Now onto the descent, the stage leaders have an advantage of around 3min 30sec on the maillot jaune.

02:38 PM

66.5km to go

It has just been confirmed that, as it stands, Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) has moved up to fourth overall in the virtual general classification. He has had a miserable few years, but the South African arrived at the Tour de France in, arguably, the best form of his life and is now on course for his best finish in a grand tour – he has twice finished eighth at the Tour (2016 and 2017).

02:34 PM

67.5km to go

Jonas Vingegaard has Jumbo-Visma team-mates Nathan Van Hooydonck and Sepp Kuss leading him up this hors catégorie climb, while Tadej Pogacar has just Brandon McNulty for company. Beautiful sunny day out in the Pyrenees this afternoon.

02:30 PM

69km to go

Louis Meintjes has Joe Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan) for company, the duo having gained 1min 30sec which, as it stands, would see him leapfrog Romain Bardet (DSM) to sixth on general classification. Should he gains another 30sec or so he may move above David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) in the virtual general classification, while Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) may also be worried about his fourth spot should the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux keep making gains.

02:24 PM

70km to go

Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) has gained 50sec on the maillot jaune's group, but the South African climber is still a minute down on the stage leaders. Looks like Enric Mas (Movistar) is in the front group, as is Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious). By contrast, it looks as if Simon Geschke has popped. That looks like his challenge for the polka dot jersey may be ending today.

02:18 PM

72.5km to go

Giulio Ciccone is back in the leading group which is now comprised of around 23 riders.

02:16 PM

73.7km to go

Quite a bit of excitement as Tadej Pogacar moves off the front of the maillot jaune's group . . . before everybody realises he was just off the get a bottle or gel. Geraint Thomas, by the way, has team-mate Adam Yates alongside him, although I have been hearing from my colleague Tom Cary that the Bury-man was feeling a little under the weather ahead of today's stage.

02:12 PM

75km to go

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), who has had a disappointing Tour following his late call-up, is riding some distance off the rear of the peloton. Giulio Ciccone is part of a three-man group at the front of the race alongside Trek-Segafredo team-mate Bauke Mollema and Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech), the Italian clearly off in pursuit of the mountains points. Back in the reduced maillot jaune group, Jonas Vingegaard has just one team-mate – Sepp Kuss – for company, while Tadej Pogacar is supported by Brandon McNulty.

02:04 PM

77km to go

The maillot jaune is inching its way up this tough ascent of the Aubisque. Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) has attacked from the peloton, no doubt looking to climb the general classification, while up the road a massive group leads the stage by 17sec. Simon Geschke is in the second group on the road, with the maillot jaune another minute back.

Col d'Aubisque
Col d'Aubisque

01:54 PM

82km to go

Simon Geschke has peeled off the front of the peloton as it hits the bottom of the Aubisque. A number of riders, including Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) are sat on the German's wheel, but the race has completely splintered. It is utter chaos.

01:48 PM

84.7km to go

Wout van Aert wins the intermediate sprint, of course he does.

01:45 PM

90km to go

The 32-man breakaway has a lead of just 30sec, though I suspect that will splinter once it reaches the first climb of the day, the hors catégorie Aubisque. Cofidis are still working hard to try and get their man onto the move of the day, but I fear they have missed the boat.

01:40 PM

Bauer in car-crash TV moment

Nasty moment for Jack Bauer (BikeExchange-Jayco) who went straight into the back of a UAE Team Emirates team car. The support vehicle appeared to slow as the road narrowed, while a press motorbike squeezed the gap down the left-hand side meaning the Kiwi was unable to round the car.

Angry words were exchanged, but the rider is back in his saddle now.

01:36 PM

96km to go

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) has managed to get into the leading group on the road which has grown to 31-strong now. They are around 10km from the intermediate sprint.

01:32 PM

98.5km to go

More and more riders have bridged over to the leading group on the road, but the peloton does not look too keen on allowing them all their day in the sun.

01:30 PM

100km to go

The leading group has grown out to 21 riders. Plenty of teams represented, but sadly for Cofidis Simon Geschke was unable to make the move. They lead by just 30sec at the moment.

01:24 PM

104km to go

A big group of 16 riders has finally gone off up the road. Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma), Stan Dewulf (Ag2r-Citroën), Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers), Luke Rowe (Ineos Grenadiers) and Marco Haller (Bora-Hansgrohe) are all in there, but it is not looking entirely organised just now and another group looks to be chasing.

01:20 PM

107.5km to go

Simon Geschke managed to escape from the clutches of the peloton along with a decent-sized group, but no sooner had they bridged over to the breakaway had the maillot jaune's group closed them down. Wout van Aert soon counter-attacked, but again he was then reunited with the main bunch. Today represents a bit of a last-chance saloon for lots of teams who have failed to make a mark on this year's race and so it is not that surprising to see such infernal racing so early.

01:13 PM

112.5km to go

Cofidis have taken over on the front of the peloton, no doubt attempting to get Simon Geschke into the breakaway. The German really needs to take some points atop the Aubisque and Spandelles if he wants to win the polka dot jersey, that is assuming he cannot pull off a surprise stage win today and take 20 points on the Hautacam.

01:05 PM

120km to go

A six-man breakaway comprising Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), Stan Dewulf (Ag2r-Citroën), Florian Vermeersch (Lotto-Soudal), Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Andreas Leknessund (DSM) and Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) has gained 18sec on the peloton. Some interesting names in there, but am thinking they will be attempting to get into this move in the hope of dropping back to help their team-mates later in the afternoon.

01:00 PM

125km to go

Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), who played a key role for team-mate Tadej Pogacar yesterday, has been spotted off the rear of the peloton. The Norwegian may be paying a heavy price for riding on the front for so long, or perhaps he had had an early mechanical? Only time will tell. At the other end of the race, Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) has shifted to the front and is riding hard alongside five others.

12:55 PM

131.3km to go

Stan Dewulf, one of just three Ag2r-Citroën riders still in the race, has bridged over to Wout van Aert. The green jersey, though, looks determined to push on. It has been another fast start to racing today.

12:50 PM

As it stands . . .

And that man Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) attacked from the flag and the man dressed head-to-tow in green is on his lonesome. Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) are in pursuit at around 5sec, with the peloton another 10sec down the road.

11:35 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 18 of the 109th Tour de France, the 143.2-kilometre run from Lourdes to Hautacam.

After 17 days of racing, today is the final mountain stage when, one suspects, second-placed Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) will be crossing himself as he heads out from Lourdes before throwing one final Hail Mary in an attempt to disrobe race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) of his maillot jaune. Pogacar, of course, did his best to do so yesterday, but Vingegaard was able to match the two-time Tour winner pedal stroke for pedal stroke and although he missed out on the stage win, he will have been buoyed after passing his latest test.

Following today's stage there will in all likelihood be just one more stage – Saturday's time trial – in which Pogacar can make up time on Vingegaard, although when you look at their head-to-head records there is not too much to separate the two. When Pogacar blew away the field to win last year's stage five time trial from Changé to Laval Espace Mayenne, over 27.2km, Vingegaard was third at 27sec. Saturday's time trial is longer at 40.7km, though has a similar profile to last year's first time trial. Should Vingegaard ​make it to the summit of the Hautacam today, where his compatriot Bjarne Riis infamously won in 1996, and lose no more than a minute to Pogacar, then his ascension to Tour de France champion will, surely, be assured.

As mentioned, Vingegaard will be dressed in the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, for a sixth day running and leads by 2min 18sec.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) mathematically secured the points classification when he finished second in the intermediate sprint on Wednesday behind Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck). All the Belgian needs to do now is complete the Tour in Paris on Sunday to seal the competition, and so will once again be dressed in the maillot vert.

Simon Geschke (Cofidis) will remain dressed in the maillot à pois, or the polka dot jersey, as the leader of the mountains classification. The 36-year-old, however, will more than likely need to get into the day's breakaway if he is to become the first German to seal the competition.

Two-time Tour winner Pogacar, who has led the young rider classification since stage one, will be dressed in the white jersey.

So, what's on today's menu?

Similarly to yesterday's stage, all of the categorised climbs are back-ended into the last half of the short-ish Pyrenean stage. Three climbs – Aubisque, Spandelles and Hautacam – will shape the outcome of the stage and, probably, the eventual outcome of the final maillot jaune of the race. Unlike yesterday, however, there are two hors catégorie climbs where team-mates and numbers may prove crucial. There has been no French winners at this year's race and so we may see some aggressive racing from the home riders this afternoon, while a few teams will be hoping to get into a breakaway. Whether or not they are allowed to go all the way to the line will depend on how generous Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates are feeling, or indeed how desperate they are for another stage win and some more bonus seconds on the line. Either way, it should be another blockbuster of a stage and Telegraph Sport will be bring you all the action right from the flag.

There are a maximum of 50 points available to any one rider in the mountains classification and so we may see the likes of Geschke and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) attempting to get into the breakaway.

The points competition is all but wrapped up by Van Aert, but I would not be surprised to see the Jumbo-Visma man back in another breakaway, though mainly to act as a satellite rider for team-mate Vingegaard later in the day. However, with a modern-day record up for grabs the Belgian may be targeting more points.

And finally, the weather. . .

Follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage from 12.50pm (BST).

