Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Reaffirms Full Year 2022 Outlook

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
·19 min read
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

First Quarter Revenue Increased 12% Year-Over-Year

MINNEAPOLIS, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of patients with underserved chronic diseases at home, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Summary:

  • Total revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $48.0 million, compared to $42.8 million in first quarter 2021.

    • Total revenue in first quarter 2022 included $7.3 million of revenue from sales of airway clearance products, which includes the AffloVest product line acquired on September 8, 2021.

  • Operating loss of $14.9 million, compared to operating loss of $4.1 million in first quarter 2021.

    • Non-GAAP operating loss of $5.4 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $3.1 million in first quarter of 2021.

  • Net loss of $15.6 million, compared to net loss of $2.3 million in first quarter 2021.

    • Non-GAAP net loss of $8.4 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $1.5 million in first quarter of 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.6 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $7,000 in first quarter 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • On January 5, 2022, the Company announced the appointment of Valerie L. Asbury and D. Brent Shafer to the Company’s Board of Directors.

  • On February 18, 2022, the Company announced that the qui tam lawsuit filed by a competitor had been dropped and subsequently dismissed by a federal judge in Texas. Tactile Medical did not pay any damages, penalties or other compensation associated with the dismissal.

“During the first quarter, we were pleased to achieve overall sales performance that exceeded our expectations, while navigating the anticipated headwinds related to COVID variants and salesforce staffing challenges,” said Dan Reuvers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. “While we saw high rates of patient, provider and employee absenteeism related to the Omicron variant surge, our team continued to make progress in supporting our existing prescribers, educating new accounts and filling key sales roles. The strength we saw in sales of our airway clearance products, which drove our increased revenue, was an encouraging early indicator that our AffloVest product line is an important addition to the other therapies chronic respiratory patients depend upon.”

Mr. Reuvers continued, “We are reaffirming our 2022 total revenue guidance today based on our progress to-date, and expect strong performance as our recently hired and promoted sales representatives become more productive and COVID-related headwinds give way to more normalized conditions. We remain focused on onboarding and training new sales representatives, leveraging our expanded base of prescribers, enhancing our lymphedema product portfolio and supporting our AffloVest channel partners. We believe that our continued execution with respect to these initiatives will position Tactile Medical for strong sales performance in 2022 and beyond as we address the needs of the millions of underserved patients living with lymphedema, bronchiectasis and other related chronic conditions.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue in the first quarter of 2022 increased $5.2 million, or 12%, to $48.0 million, compared to $42.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in total revenue was attributable to $7.3 million in sales of the airway clearance product line, which includes the AffloVest product acquired on September 8, 2021, partially offset by a decrease of $2.1 million, or 5%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to the 2021 first quarter. First quarter 2022 revenue was negatively impacted by the prolonged recovery from COVID-19, including the resurgence due to the Omicron variant during the period, which resulted in restricted access to clinics and hospitals and disrupted the recovery in patient visits versus the pre-COVID environment. In addition, the challenging labor market impacted the Company’s ability to recruit and retain quality candidates for its direct sales force.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2022 increased $3.6 million, or 12%, to $33.9 million, compared to $30.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 70.6% of revenue, compared to 70.7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 71.2% of revenue, compared to 70.7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2022 increased $14.4 million, or 42%, to $48.8 million, compared to $34.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by a:

  • $7.0 million increase in non-cash intangible asset amortization and non-cash earn-out expense due to an increase in the estimated fair value of the Company’s earn-out liability, as well as an increase in intangible asset amortization, associated with the AffloVest acquisition;

  • $5.1 million increase in sales and marketing expenses, largely due to increases in personnel- related compensation expense as a result of increased headcount, and travel related expenses;

  • $2.0 million increase in reimbursement, general and administrative expenses driven by increased occupancy costs, depreciation expense and legal fees, as well as an increase in personnel-related compensation expense as a result of increased headcount in our reimbursement operations, payer relations, and corporate functions; and

  • $0.3 million increase in research and development expenses.

Operating loss was $14.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss in the first quarter of 2022 was $5.4 million, compared to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Other expense was $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $10,000 in the first quarter of 2021. The change in other expense was primarily due to an increase in interest expense.

Income tax expense was $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to an income tax benefit of $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. The difference is related to a full valuation allowance being recorded against all deferred tax assets in the current year period.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2022 was $15.6 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2022 was $8.4 million, compared to $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share was 19.9 million and 19.5 million in the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $7,000 in the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $21.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $51.3 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement, compared to $28.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $55.0 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement as of December 31, 2021.

2022 Financial Outlook

The Company continues to expect full year 2022 total revenue in the range of $235.0 million to $240.0 million, representing growth of approximately 13% to 15% year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $208.1 million in 2021.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 2, 2022, to discuss the results of the quarter with a question-and-answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-3088 (201-389-0927 for international callers) and provide access code 13728512. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.tactilemedical.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13728512. The webcast will be archived at investors.tactilemedical.com.

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. The company collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “confident,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “project,” “goals,” “look forward,” “poised,” “designed,” “plan,” “return,” “focused,” “prospects” or “remain” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties outside of the Company’s control that can make such statements untrue, including, but not limited to, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations; and the Company’s inability to mitigate such impacts, the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity to pursue its business objectives; the Company’s ability to obtain reimbursement from third party payers for its products; loss or retirement of key executives, including prior to identifying a successor; adverse economic conditions or intense competition; loss of a key supplier; entry of new competitors and products; adverse federal, state and local government regulation; technological obsolescence of the Company’s products; technical problems with the Company’s research and products; the Company’s ability to expand its business through strategic acquisitions; the Company’s ability to integrate acquisitions and related businesses; price increases for supplies and components; the effects of current and future U.S. and foreign trade policy and tariff actions; or the inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA loss, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, and non-GAAP net income (loss), which differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

Adjusted EBITDA loss in this release represents net income or loss, plus interest expense, net, or less interest income, net, less income tax benefit or plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus stock-based compensation expense, plus litigation defense costs, plus or minus the change in fair value of earn-out, and plus executive transition costs. Non-GAAP gross margin in this release represents gross margin plus non-cash intangible amortization expense. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) in this release represents operating income (loss) adjusted for non-cash intangible amortization expense, change in fair value of earn-out, litigation defense costs and executive transition expenses. Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net income (loss) adjusted for non-cash intangible amortization expense, change in fair value of earn-out, litigation defense costs and executive transition expenses and adjusted for the income tax effect on reconciling items. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because the Company believes they are useful indicators of its operating performance. Management uses these measures principally as measures of the Company’s operating performance and for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s annual operating plan and financial projections. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as supplemental information and because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. The Company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance metric in the Company’s compensation program.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, their respective GAAP financial measures, as measures of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and they should not be construed to imply that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. In evaluating non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company’s GAAP results in addition to using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis. The Company’s definition of these non-GAAP financial measures is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2022

2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

21,150

$

28,229

Accounts receivable

45,927

49,478

Net investment in leases

12,307

12,482

Inventories

19,479

19,217

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,374

4,141

Total current assets

103,237

113,547

Non-current assets

Property and equipment, net

6,330

6,750

Right of use operating lease assets

23,315

23,984

Intangible assets, net

53,169

54,081

Goodwill

31,063

31,063

Accounts receivable, non-current

13,577

12,847

Other non-current assets

2,321

1,998

Total non-current assets

129,775

130,723

Total assets

$

233,012

$

244,270

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

6,200

$

5,023

Note payable

2,964

2,960

Earn-out, current

9,150

3,250

Accrued payroll and related taxes

9,481

12,139

Accrued expenses

5,673

5,262

Income taxes payable

26

16

Operating lease liabilities

2,504

2,506

Other current liabilities

4,275

3,305

Total current liabilities

40,273

34,461

Non-current liabilities

Revolving line of credit, non-current

24,878

24,857

Note payable, non-current

23,199

26,933

Earn-out, non-current

3,500

2,950

Accrued warranty reserve, non-current

2,997

3,108

Income taxes payable, non-current

298

348

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

22,742

23,354

Deferred income taxes

147

32

Total non-current liabilities

77,761

81,582

Total liabilities

118,034

116,043

Stockholders’ equity:

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31,
2021

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 19,939,843 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022; 19,877,786 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021

20

20

Additional paid-in capital

122,281

119,962

(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings

(7,323

)

8,245

Total stockholders’ equity

114,978

128,227

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

233,012

$

244,270


Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2022

2021

Revenue

Sales revenue

$

41,170

$

36,125

Rental revenue

6,808

6,647

Total revenue

47,978

42,772

Cost of revenue

Cost of sales revenue

12,080

10,691

Cost of rental revenue

2,036

1,851

Total cost of revenue

14,116

12,542

Gross profit

Gross profit - sales revenue

29,090

25,434

Gross profit - rental revenue

4,772

4,796

Gross profit

33,862

30,230

Operating expenses

Sales and marketing

23,930

18,785

Research and development

1,520

1,270

Reimbursement, general and administrative

16,217

14,209

Intangible asset amortization and earn-out

7,096

50

Total operating expenses

48,763

34,314

Loss from operations

(14,901

)

(4,084

)

Other expense

(456

)

(10

)

Loss before income taxes

(15,357

)

(4,094

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

211

(1,828

)

Net loss

$

(15,568

)

$

(2,266

)

Net loss per common share

Basic

$

(0.78

)

$

(0.12

)

Diluted

$

(0.78

)

$

(0.12

)

Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per common share

Basic

19,898,502

19,545,558

Diluted

19,898,502

19,545,558


Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands)

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities

Net loss

$

(15,568

)

$

(2,266

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

1,507

652

Deferred income taxes

115

(1,828

)

Stock-based compensation expense

2,228

2,457

Change in fair value of earn-out liability

6,450

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:

Accounts receivable

3,551

3,806

Net investment in leases

175

(546

)

Inventories

(262

)

(3,479

)

Income taxes

(40

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(556

)

447

Right of use operating lease assets

55

49

Medicare accounts receivable, non-current

(730

)

(1,294

)

Accounts payable

1,177

5,022

Accrued payroll and related taxes

(2,658

)

(3,041

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,350

(779

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,206

)

(800

)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of property and equipment

(131

)

(249

)

Intangible assets expenditures

(44

)

(62

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(175

)

(311

)

Cash flows from financing activities

Payment on note payable

(3,750

)

Payment of deferred debt issuance costs

(39

)

Taxes paid for net share settlement of performance and restricted stock units

(1,115

)

Proceeds from exercise of common stock options

91

1,296

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(3,698

)

181

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(7,079

)

(930

)

Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period

28,229

47,855

Cash and cash equivalents – end of period

$

21,150

$

46,925

Supplemental cash flow disclosure

Cash paid for interest

$

413

$

Cash paid for taxes

$

12

$

13

Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid

$

8

$

133

The following table summarizes revenue by product line for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended

March 31,

(In thousands)

2022

2021

Revenue

Lymphedema products

$

40,654

$

42,772

Airway clearance products

7,324

Total

$

47,978

$

42,772

Percentage of total revenue

Lymphedema products

85

%

100

%

Airway clearance products

15

%

%

Total

100

%

100

%

The following table contains a reconciliation of gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

Reconciliation of Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

Gross profit, as reported

$

33,862

$

30,230

Gross margin, as reported

70.6

%

70.7

%

Reconciling items affecting gross margin:

Non-cash intangible amortization expense

$

310

$

10

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

34,172

$

30,240

Non-GAAP gross margin

71.2

%

70.7

%

The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income (loss):

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

GAAP operating loss

$

(14,901

)

$

(4,084

)

Reconciling items affecting operating loss:

Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting gross profit

$

310

$

10

Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting operating expenses

646

49

Change in fair value of earn-out

6,450

Litigation defense costs

2,104

867

Executive transition expenses

106

Non-GAAP operating loss:

$

(5,391

)

$

(3,052

)

The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss):

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

GAAP net loss

$

(15,568

)

$

(2,266

)

Reconciling items affecting net loss:

Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting gross profit

$

310

$

10

Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting operating expenses

646

49

Change in fair value of earn-out

6,450

Litigation defense costs

2,104

867

Executive transition expenses

106

Income tax (expense) benefit on reconciling items*

(2,378

)

(258

)

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(8,436

)

$

(1,492

)

* The effect of income tax on the reconciling items is estimated using the Company's effective statutory tax rate.

The following table contains a reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, as well as the dollar and percentage change between the comparable periods:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Increase

March 31,

(Decrease)

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

$

%

Net loss

$

(15,568

)

$

(2,266

)

$

(13,302

)

N.M.

%

Interest expense, net

456

5

451

N.M.

%

Income tax expense (benefit)

211

(1,828

)

2,039

(112

)

%

Depreciation and amortization

1,507

652

855

131

%

Stock-based compensation

2,228

2,457

(229

)

(9

)

%

Change in fair value of earn-out

6,450

6,450

Litigation defense costs

2,104

867

1,237

143

%

Executive transition costs

106

(106

)

(100

)

%

Adjusted EBITDA loss

$

(2,612

)

$

(7

)

$

(2,605

)

N.M.

%


CONTACT: Investor Inquiries: Mike Piccinino, CFA ICR Westwicke 443-213-0500 investorrelations@tactilemedical.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Johnson scores in SO, Blackhawks beat Golden Knights 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Golden Knights from the playoff race. Johnson scored on a wrist shot seconds before Dallas, which needed a point to eliminate Vegas regardless, went into overtime at home against Arizona. Johnson's goal was the only one in 14 attempts in the tiebreaker. Taylor Raddysh had two goals and Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their sec

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Police say suspicious device caused 1-hour delay to start of Vancouver marathon

    Police in Vancouver say an investigation into a suspicious device placed near the course of the city's annual marathon delayed its start by an hour and was placed to "cause panic or to disrupt the event," according to a release. A volunteer with the BMO Vancouver Marathon, which features a half-marathon distance as well, alerted police to the device around 5 a.m. PT Sunday near Science World and promptly called 911, according to a release from the Vancouver Police Department. Officers cordoned o

  • Canada captain Christine Sinclair on the mark as Portland wins NWSL season opener

    PORTLAND, Ore. — Canada captain Christine Sinclair recorded career regular-season goal No. 55 for Portland as the Thorns blanked the Kansas City Current 3-0 in their NWSL season opener Saturday. Morgan Weaver and Sophia Smith also scored at Providence Park as Portland improved to 9-0-0 in home openers. Sinclair, who is the world's all-time leading scorer with 189 international goals, made it 2-0 in the 34th minute, hammering home a left-footed shot from close range. The 38-year-old from Burnaby,

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

    Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team’s quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. While the Lightning’s experience on hockey’s grandest stage has served them well during back-to-back champion

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • AHL Playoffs Preview: Rocket thrilled to play first ever post-season in Laval

    LAVAL, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens could not be farther away from the NHL post-season, but their American Hockey League affiliate is gearing up to host playoff games in nearby Laval for the first time. The Laval Rocket will take on the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL affiliate, in the North Division semifinals after earning a first-round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs. After a four-game winless skid, Laval (39-26-7) capped off the 2021-22 campaign with two straight wins, includi

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a