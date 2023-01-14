Tacos, cookies, coffee: Kansas City area restaurant update: What’s open, what’s closed

Joyce Smith
·9 min read

Here’s our monthly update of Kansas City area restaurant, coffee shop and brewery openings, what will be coming soon and later, and recent closings.

Among the openings: Brick River Cider in the Crossroads, Crumbl Cookies in Independence, 7 Brew Coffee in Overland Park, Sierra Grill in Lenexa and Taco Hangover in Shawnee.

But the metro lost such operations as Bier Station in the Brookside/Waldo area, Roscoe’s Barbeque in Edwardsville, and Port Fonda in Westport.

Many new openings have been pushed back due to supply chain and staffing issues.

Now open

Brick River Cider Co., 1701 McGee St. It had a soft opening but plans a grand opening celebration with entertainment and specials on March 4.

Crumbl Cookies, 18921 E. Valley View Parkway, Suite G, Independence.

Goods by Goode, The Levee Bar & Grill, 16 W. 43rd St.

Jazzy B’s, 320 S.W. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit.

Lean Kitchen, 12070 Blue Valley Parkway, Overland Park.

Los Abuelos Cantina, Oak Park Mall, 95th Street and Quivira Road, Overland Park.

Meddys Mediterranean Eatery & Craft Bar, Corinth Quarter, 4105 W. 83rd St., Prairie Village.

The roast chicken entree at Meddys comes with garlicky potatoes, tomato-onion relish, pickles and pita.
Pak Halal International Foods South, 8010 W. 151st St., Overland Park.

7 Brew Coffee, 15041 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.

Sierra Grill, 8659 Penrose Lane, Lenexa.

Strang Reserve, 8020 Marty St., Overland Park. A 7,000-square-foot event space catered by the chefs at Strang Hall.

Taco Hangover, 13655 W. 63rd St., Shawnee.

Toast to Toast, Holiday Inn Kansas City Downtown, 770 Admiral Blvd.

Union on the Hill, 2976 Gillham Road.

Union on the Hill chef and owner George Atsangbe.
Closed

Bier Station, 120 E. Gregory Blvd.

Fans say goodbye to this beloved Kansas City craft beer bar. New beer and pizza coming

The Classic Cookie & Cafe, Waldo, 409 W. Gregory Blvd.

Krab Kingz Seafood, Pine Tree Plaza, 320 S.W. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit.

Port Fonda, Westport, 4141 Pennsylvania Ave.

Roscoe’s Barbeque, 9711 Kaw Drive, Edwardsville, Kansas.

Southern Luv BBQ, 109 E. Lexington Ave., Independence.

Coming soon

AME Golf & Brew, Oak Park Mall, 11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park. Hopes to open in early February.

Andy’s Frozen Custard, 11220 Nall Ave., Overland Park. March.

The Bar at Prairie Village, 5316 W. 95th St., Prairie Village. Late January or early February.

Barrio Taqueria, 408 E. 31st St. Hopes to open in February or March.

Beef-A-Roo, 10460 W. 103rd St. No opening date was announced.

Beef-A-Roo’s Wild West roast beef sandwich is served on a sesame seed bun with bacon, American cheese, barbecue sauce and chipotle sauce, then topped with onion rings. It also has a burger version.
Bliss Books & Wine, 3502 Gillham Road. It hopes to open in February.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Power & Light District, 101 E. 14th St. Jan. 25.

Brewer’s Corner, 3105 Gillham Road. Hopes to open in the first quarter of the year next to sister operation, Brewer’s Kitchen.

City Club Apartments, 1989 Main St. Chef Howard Hanna plans to open two operations — Afi natural wine bar and Small Axe modern diner — on the first floor of the apartments. No opening date was available.

El Rinconcito Salvadoreno, 7936 Quivira Road, Lenexa. Plans to open in January.

Fizzibub, Kombucha brewers and retailers, 3917 Broadway Blvd. Plans to open in late January.

Friction Beer Co., 11018 Johnson Drive, Shawnee. Early March.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, 636 N.E. Missouri 291, Lee’s Summit, February opening, and 8017 to 8019 E. 171st St. in Belton for later in 2023.

Gus’s serves spicy friend chicken along with baked beans, fried green tomatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, fried okra and slaw.
The Halal Guys: 8702 N.E. Flintlock Road, Liberty. Scheduled to open soon but no opening date was available.

IHOP, 2909 Burlington St., North Kansas City. February.

Jinya Ramen Bar, 7761 W. 159th St., Overland Park. Early 2023 opening scheduled.

Jinya’s takoyaki: battered octopus over egg tartar topped with Kewpie mayonnaise, okonomiyaki sauce, green onion and smoked bonito flakes.
Johnny’s Tavern, 716 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore. Hopes to have a soft opening Monday.

Kata Nori Hand Roll Bar, Crossroads, 404 E. 18th St. No opening date was available.

Kate Smith Soiree, 7911 Santa Fe Drive., Overland Park. Before mid-February.

KC Hooley House, Power & Light District, 170 E. 14th St. Early 2023 opening.

Kulan Coffee, 1447 Independence Ave. Hopes to open in January.

La Fresca, crepes and ice cream, 928 E. Old Highway 56, Olathe. By the end of the month.

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant, 2324 Metropolitan Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, is scheduled to open Monday.

Leawood Wine & Liquor, 7960 Lee Blvd., Leawood. No opening date was available.

Mother Clucker, 5930 Nieman Road, Shawnee. Early February.

Nick the Greek, Ward Parkway Center, 8807 State Line Road. Mid-February.

Nico & Ana’s Italian Street Food, The Fountains, 6541 W. 119th St., Overland Park. Plans to open by the end of the month.

Panda Express, at the northwest corner of 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park. No opening date was available.

Peter Piper Pizzeria, 15139 W. 119th St., Olathe, late February or early March.

P.S. Coffee & Drive-thru, 13115 Holmes Road. No opening date was available.

Rancho’s, 3214 Main St. No opening date was available.

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, Deer Creek Marketplace, 7060 W. 135th St., Overland Park. Jan. 21.

7 Brew Coffee, 1430 N.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit, and 11001 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, in late January or early February. A location at 2415 N.E. Vivion Road is scheduled to open in March. It also plans locations at 8001 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, for spring; as well as in Blue Springs, but no opening dates were available.

Serv, entertainment complex, 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park. Food operators, bar, coffee kiosk, pickleball and more. Scheduled to open soon.

Taqueria La Nueva, 3906 Waddell Ave. Early 2023 opening.

Vintage ‘78 Wine Bar, 7251 W. 80th St., Overland Park. February opening.

Whataburger, 9505 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, no opening date was announced. One in Metro North Crossing, 400 N.W. Barry Road, is scheduled to open by the end of the month.

Whataburger uses 100% pure beef for its burgers and a toasted five-inch bun.
Coming later

Another Broken Egg Cafe, 5358 W. 95th St., Prairie Village. Hopes to open by early April.

The Big Biscuit, 7017 Johnson Drive, Mission. Late winter opening.

Bo Lings Chinese Restaurant, 108 E. Fifth St. Spring 2023.

Bob Wasabi Kitchen is still looking for a new Kansas City home.

Bread Zeppelin is looking for area franchisees.

Cafe Europa, 4343 W. 119th St., Leawood. Hopes to open before spring.

Chick N Max is looking for area franchisees.

City Barrel Pizza + Patio, 120 E. Gregory Blvd. Summer opening.

Cosmo Ltd., 709 W. 17th St. A Colorado developer plans to convert a former carriage house (later Brooks Auto) into a coffee shop and bar this year. Cosmo is the holding company for the yet to be named venue.

The Crack Shack, 9292 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Late 2023 or early 2024.

Dave’s Hot Chicken. A new franchisee plans 10 area locations. The first is scheduled to open in Westport, at 4121 Broadway, in the late first quarter of 2023. Another, at 9097 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, is scheduled to open in mid-2023.

Dunkin’ donuts, 17701 E. 39th St., Independence. The location has been in the works for more than a year but a spokeswoman for the company did not have any update on why it has not opened.

Dunkin’ donuts has been under construction at 17701 E. 39th St., Independence, for more than a year.
Dutch Bros Coffee, 18181 W. 101st St., Lenexa; 11220 S. Lone Elm Road in Olathe; and 14075 W. 135th St., Olathe. Spring openings.

El Pollo Loco. The California-based chain is entering the Kansas City market. The first area restaurant is scheduled to open in late 2023 but no location has been announced.

Fareway Meat Market, Valley View Shoppes, Missouri 152 and North Shoal Creek Valley Drive near Liberty, in May. Late spring or early summer.

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, 11928 S. Strang Line Road in Olathe. No opening date was available.

HomeGrown, 11705 Roe Ave., Leawood. Spring opening.

IHOP, 11111 W. 95th St., Overland Park, for the fourth quarter.

Jack n’ Diane’s Dueling Piano Bar, 3951 Broadway. Hopes to open in early April.

Johnny Kaw’s Outback, 4124 Pennsylvania Ave. Spring or summer opening.

Joy Wok Super Buffet Hibachi Sushi, 8406 Wornall Road. April or May.

Justus Drugstore plans to open a midtown location in March or April.

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant, 8801 N.E. Cookingham Drive. June opening.

Meshuggah Bagels, Valley View Shoppes, Missouri 152 and Booth Avenue. Early summer.

Messenger Coffee Co. and Ibis Bakery, Prairiefire, 135th Street and Nall Avenue, Overland Park. No opening date was available.

A rendering of the new Messenger Coffee Co.&nbsp;&nbsp;and&nbsp;Ibis Bakery planned for Prairiefire. &nbsp;
Mission Taco Joint, Park Place, 11563 Ash St., Leawood. Spring or summer opening.

Modern Market Eatery plans to open restaurants in the Kansas City area.

Noka, 334 E. 31st St. Spring opening.

151 Coffee, two Overland Park shops are in the works for openings in the second and third quarters of 2023. One will be at 93rd Street and Metcalf Avenue, the other at 119th and Metcalf.

The Other Place, 6522 Martway St., Mission. Spring 2023.

Panera, Sonoma Plaza, 87th Street Parkway and Maurer Road in Lenexa. Spring opening.

Paris Baguette, 11111 W. 95th St., Overland Park. Summer.

Parkway Coffee & Bistro, 3744 Broadway. No opening date was available.

Pennway Point, proposed entertainment district near the north side of West 25th Street, between Interstate 35 and West Pennway.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Town Center Plaza, Leawood, in a new building on the north side near Hereford House. An early 2024 opening is scheduled.

Perry’s Steakhouse &amp; Grille in Nashville.
Peter Piper Pizzeria, Ward Parkway Center, 8809 State Line Road. Spring opening.

Popeyes wants to open at 9700 N. Oak Trafficway.

PT’s Coffee Roasting Co., 8139 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Plans are still on hold.

Puttery, 4641 Jefferson St., indoor, high-tech mini golf course with bars and lounge areas. Third quarter.

Kansas City is about to get 2 competing indoor mini golf complexes with bars, lounges

Slow Bar will open a Lee’s Summit cafe in late summer. No location has been announced.

Stockyards Brewing Co., 10310 Mastin St., Overland Park. Summer opening.

Taco Bell, 3010 to 3026 Van Brunt Blvd. Opening in the second or third quarter this year.

Texas Roadhouse, 9761 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. May opening scheduled.

Third Coast Pizza, 3001 Mercier St. To-go and delivery only. Early March opening.

39th Street Brewery, 1320 W. 39th St. Spring.

Ting’s Filipino Bistro, 1803 W. 39th St. Plans are on hold.

Two side-by-side Kansas City restaurant spaces are still empty. Here’s what’s going on

Transport Brewery, 131 E. Main St., Gardner. Hopes to open in March.

Via313 Pizzeria, 9292 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Summer opening.

Whataburger: 2023 openings at 5630 Bannister Road; 14123 W. 135th St., Olathe (near Menards); 9100 block of Missouri 45, Parkville; Missouri 152 and North Booth Avenue (near Liberty); Bluhawk, 7791 W. 159th St., Overland Park; and 8851 N. Ambassador Drive. It also is listed on plans submitted to Lawrence for a site at 707 W. 23rd St.

Wienerschnitzel wants to return to the Kansas City market.

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th