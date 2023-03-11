Tacoma road under I-5 near casino will close to traffic overnight. Here’s what we know

There’s a road near Emerald Queen Casino you may want to avoid.

All the lanes on Portland Avenue East under I-5 will close to traffic from 10 p.m. Saturday, March 11 to 9 a.m. the following morning.

Southbound lanes will close between East 26th Street and East 28th Street. A northbound lane will be open starting from East 27th Street to East 26th Street. Detour signs can be found around the area.

Crews will apply striping on Portland Avenue East to create two left turn lanes for I-5, according to the state Department of Transportation’s website. The work is dependent on weather conditions and may be rescheduled.