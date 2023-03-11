Tacoma road under I-5 near casino will close to traffic overnight. Here’s what we know

Angelica Relente
·1 min read

There’s a road near Emerald Queen Casino you may want to avoid.

All the lanes on Portland Avenue East under I-5 will close to traffic from 10 p.m. Saturday, March 11 to 9 a.m. the following morning.

Southbound lanes will close between East 26th Street and East 28th Street. A northbound lane will be open starting from East 27th Street to East 26th Street. Detour signs can be found around the area.

Crews will apply striping on Portland Avenue East to create two left turn lanes for I-5, according to the state Department of Transportation’s website. The work is dependent on weather conditions and may be rescheduled.

Crews will apply striping on Portland Avenue East to create two left turn lanes for I-5.
Crews will apply striping on Portland Avenue East to create two left turn lanes for I-5.

Latest Stories

  • Tesla has declared a price war on electric-vehicle and traditional automakers alike. There are signs Elon Musk's company is making early gains.

    Tesla has slashed Model 3, Model Y, Model X, and Model S prices in 2023. And it's not just gunning for the EV market.

  • Caerphilly: 13-year-old boy left fighting for life after collision with gritter

    A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a collision with a gritter in South Wales. Gwent Police say they received a report of a collision on Lansbury Park Road, Caerphilly, at around 8.20am on Thursday. Parts of North and Mid Wales have seen heavy snowfall after wintry weather reached South Wales earlier in the week.

  • Slick Roads Cause Collisions in Southern Ontario

    Snow made roads slick and caused vehicle collisions in southern Ontario on Friday, March 10, police said.Video posted by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division shows conditions on Highway 401 near Trafalgar Road, where five vehicles were involved in a collision on Friday morning, the department said.“Slow down if you are on the roads. Stay home if you can,” the division wrote on Twitter. Credit: OPP Highway Safety Division via Storyful

  • New Air Force One will stay blue and white, Biden decides

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is sticking with a blue-and-white color scheme for the exterior of the replacement Air Force One aircraft, the first of which is expected to be delivered in four years. The Air Force said late Friday that the light blue on the new model of the modified 747s that transport the president will be a little bit deeper and more modern in tone than the robin's egg blue on the versions of the aircraft currently in use. Boeing is modifying two of its 747-800 aircraft

  • 'It's a monster': Behind the scenes at Canada's busiest airport before March break travel surge

    It's 4:30 a.m. and Toronto Pearson International Airport's Terminal 3 is already bustling. Hundreds of people wait in lines snaking around Canada's busiest airport as passengers arrive to catch the first flights of the day — all hoping things go according to plan and they'll get to their destinations on time with their luggage. It sounds like a simple request, but it's one that didn't happen for thousands of people last year as travel rebounded for the first time since pandemic-related restricti

  • Amelia Earhart’s 1937 Cord Is Officially an Historic Car. We Got a Once-in-a-Lifetime Ride in It.

    Owned by the aviator when she vanished, the cabriolet was inducted into the National Historic Vehicle Register on International Women’s Day.

  • Lightship’s New Solar-Powered Travel Trailer Can Charge Your EV When You’re Off the Grid

    A high-capacity battery pack can keep the trailer and all its appliances running for up to a week.

  • Nissan's electric comeback stalled by Ariya woes

    STORY: The Ariya was going to drive Nissan's comeback charge in electric vehicles,But it turns out problems have hit its expensive high-tech production line, and slowed delivery of the car.That's according to four sources close to the matter.The Ariya was unveiled three years ago to strong reviews, and was Nissan's first all-new global car in five years.But the sources say production is running at least a third below plan.That has kept the Ariya from being shipped to new customers.Two sources said production faced problems with the highly automated 'intelligent factory' manufacturing system at one of its plants in Japan.The 'intelligent factory' Ariya line was built with an initial investment of $243 million.The system is supposed to allow Nissan to produce cars with different powertrains on the same line.One source said implementation had proven "an extremely high challenge".In a statement, Nissan said Ariya production had faced challenges.It included semiconductor supply shortages, disruptions in component shipments and the factory's paint line. Nissan said it was working to fully regain production capacity at the plant.Now analysts say the shortfall is a lost chance to build on the positivity around the Ariya.It was due to test demand for the first of 19 new EVs Nissan plans to roll out by 2030.The setbacks have also hurt the Japanese automaker's plans for growth in electric car sales.Nissan was an early pioneer in the EV market before Tesla raced ahead and dominated the sector.

  • You'll likely pay more and wait longer for repairs to your electric car

    Electric vehicle drivers might have to go to their dealers for repairs and service, and that could mean longer waits.

  • Rhome police asks for public’s help locating suspect, witness of fatal motorcycle crash

    The driver of a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle was forced off the road by a driver of a pickup truck hauling a trailer.

  • Grace Payne: Van driver Ashley Loveday who killed graduate after crashing into Uber during police chase jailed

    A motorist who killed a graduate after driving the wrong way down a major road during a high-speed police chase has been jailed for 14 years. Grace Payne, 21, was a passenger in an Uber when it was hit by a stolen van driven by Ashley Loveday, 39, on 25 November last year. Loveday, who had cocaine in his system, crashed head on into the Toyota Prius taxi on the A13, a major arterial road linking central London with east London and south Essex, around 2.35am.

  • Lufthansa flight attendant told passengers to delete all videos and photos after severe turbulence forced an emergency landing

    One injured passenger said it like being in the "eye of a tornado" as she was thrown out of her seat and into a tray table, giving her a concussion.

  • Ohio train derailment: 675 rail cars pulled off tracks, Norfolk Southern faces grilling

    A trade group issued an advisory about potentially faulty wheels on rail cars as Norfolk Southern CEO faced grilling on Ohio train derailment.

  • Honda Civic: A lot of money for some cheap thrills

    If you’ve got the stomach for that kind of wanton expenditure, then be my guest and go for it

  • 5 Hidden Costs of Electric Vehicles

    Record high gas prices convinced drivers across the country to take a second look at going electric in 2023. After all, EVs cost more up front, but they pay you back over time with lower ownership...

  • First Drive: The Ineos Grenadier Pairs the Defender’s Classic Looks With Modern Grunt

    We took the 4x4 on a test drive which proved it was worth the six-year wait.

  • Tesla Dashcam Captures Dramatic Crash on Interstate 70 Near Colorado's Loveland Ski Area

    A dashcam captured the dramatic moment a pickup towing a trailer jackknifed while driving on Interstate 70 near the Loveland Ski Area in Colorado.Craig Zofchak owns the Tesla that recorded this footage and told Storyful the pickup and trailer were stuck across the road for about two hours. He said he saw the moment it appeared to hit a “rut or pothole in the road.”“The trailer bounced and the vehicle swerved into another vehicle before jackknifing, and the trailer rolled,” he said. “I was able to avoid it by slamming on my brakes.”According to local news station KDVR, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) cited the man driving the truck with “careless driving.”The driver told the news station he tried to explain to the officers that large potholes caused the crash. When KDVR reached out to CSP for comment, they reportedly said, “when someone does not agree with a citation, both sides can appear in court and present the information and evidence before a judge, who would then make a decision in the case.”The station added that two days later, “the Colorado Department of Transportation shut down the highway to repair a large pothole,” however, the station was unable to confirm if it was the pothole that caused the crash. Credit: Craig Zofchak via Storyful

  • Regulating the rails

    The freight rail industry is facing major safety questions after a hazardous waste spill in East Palestine, Ohio

  • Major insurance companies drop coverage of some Hyundai, Kia vehicles after theft issues

    One insurance analysis organization has said both Hyundai and Kia vehicles lack anti-theft technology, making them easier to steal.

  • I drove luxury SUV's from Rivian and Mercedes — here's why I'd go with the startup over the competition

    Which would you choose? A high-tech SUV from a flashy California startup — or a Mercedes dripping in old-school luxury.