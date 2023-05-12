Tacoma reappoints city manager. Here’s what they said about Elizabeth Pauli’s leadership

Elizabeth Pauli will continue to serve as Tacoma’s city manager after the City Council reconfirmed her appointment at Tuesday’s meeting.

The employment agreement starts Tuesday, May 16, and continues until May 15, 2025.

Pauli currently makes a yearly salary of $309,556. She received a 7.5 percent salary increase in January after the City Council approved an updated compensation plan for city employees.

Every two years, the city manager position is subject to reappointment by the council, according to the Tacoma City Charter. The council unanimously confirmed her appointment after applauding her work.

Pauli handles the day-to-day operations of the city. She became Tacoma’s first woman city manager in 2017. She was previously the city attorney.

In the city manager’s performance review, the council rated Pauli 4.1 out of 5, which “exceeds expectations.” Her “well-dones” included her leadership of the Anti-Racist Systems Transformation, progress made on the recommendations from the Communications Audit, her appointments to executive leadership positions over the last two years, and her management of the biennial budget and ability to support council pilot projects. The council stated her opportunities were to continue working on telling the city’s stories, working on succession planning for executive leadership and supporting trust-building between the Tacoma Police Department and the community.

Mayor Victoria Woodards said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that Pauli is not the city manager for fame or glory but to serve the community. She said Pauli is “able to get up even in the midst of a difficult situation and find a way to move forward positively and solve the issue.”

“I think you do a really good job every single day,” Woodards said.

Pauli thanked the council for the opportunity to serve the community. She said it was her honor.

She also thanked those who “keep the heat on” and who express their concerns to her.

“I want to share my appreciation for those that take the time to stand up for what they think we need to be doing,” Pauli said. “We do listen, and it does help guide the things that we do.”