Tacoma police arrest fourth suspect tied to fatal May 7 shooting on city’s Eastside

Tacoma police detectives arrested a 25-year-old man in Centralia Sunday — the fourth and final suspect linked to a fatal May 7 shooting that prosecutors have described as gang-related.

According to a news release from the Centralia Police Department, Johnathan Garcilazo-Lucht was arrested and turned over to Tacoma detectives. He was later booked into the Pierce County Jail. He faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and four counts of first-degree assault.

Those charges were filed Sept. 30 against Garcilazo-Lucht and three other men, including Bismar Francisco Andres, 27. The initial incident began with a report of shots fired in the area of East 35th and East D streets. The shooting victim was Samuel Garza-Gonzalez, 24.

According to charging papers, Garcilazo-Lucht’s whereabouts were unknown when charges were filed, which led to a bench warrant. Pending court appearances for the other three defendants are scheduled over the next several weeks.