Tacoma firefighters battle house fire on city’s east side, cause under investigation

Tacoma firefighters responded to a house fire on the city’s east side shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

The fire is knocked down and crews are working the hot spots. pic.twitter.com/0MrhnBnDg9 — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) April 24, 2022

Online statements from the department said the flames climbed into an attic as crews tried to contain them. By 7:33 p.m., the fire was under control.

No injuries were reported. A final statement from the department said the cause of the fire was under investigation.