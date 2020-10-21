Taco Bell World Series freebie returns: Mookie Betts stole a base, here's how to get a free Doritos Locos taco

UPDATE: Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts stole second base in the fifth inning of Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday. Betts also was Taco Bell's Taco Hero in the 2018 World Series when he stole a base for the Boston Red Sox.

Whether or not you're a baseball fan, Taco Bell is offering an incentive to pay attention to World Series 2020.

For the ninth year in a row, the fast-food chain will give away free Doritos Locos tacos if a base is stolen during the postseason series with its "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion. The World Series began Tuesday night with the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Popeyes Thanksgiving turkeys: Popeyes Cajun-style turkeys are coming back. Here's how to pre-order for your holiday meal

Play with your food? Kraft Heinz and Big G Creative now selling a new variety game pack at Target

But there's a change from past years that will allow members of Taco Bell's new loyalty program the chance to get a freebie faster.

"In a year full of uncertainty and an unprecedented season that started later than typically scheduled, Taco Bell wants to make sure that this year, taco and baseball fans alike don’t have to wait any longer for the chance to score a free taco," the chain said in a news release.

Taco Bell is bringing back its “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” promotion for the 2020 World Series. More

This year, Taco Bell Loyalty Rewards members can get early access to the free taco "within hours after the first base is stolen in the World Series via a code on the Taco Bell app and to have their own unique redemption period," the release said.

The taco typically costs $1.89 and for new members to get the app freebie they have to create an account by 8 p.m. EST Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Loyalty members earn points and free food with Taco Bell's loyalty program that launched in June. New members get a free Doritos Locos Tacos for signing up at www.tacobell.com/rewards or on the app.

According to the release, there will still be the traditional free taco giveaway available in restaurants on Oct. 28 if a base is stolen.

Reminder: Time is running out to have several Taco Bell products like Mexican pizza and items with shredded chicken as they are being removed from the menu in November.

Contributing: Jesse Yomtov

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World Series: Taco Bell deal shells out free tacos for stolen base