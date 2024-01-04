Taco Bell Is Releasing a Brand New Taco

And it's only $3.

There’s no question that soaring food prices have extended to the fast food window. But don’t tell that to Taco Bell. The California-based company is seeking to combat that trend with a new addition to the savings-driven Cravings Value Menu. Meet the $3 Steak Soft Taco.

The brand is testing the meaty little meal at select locations in Phoenix, Arizona and Bakersfield, California.

Taco Bell’s New Cravings Value Menu Items

A warm, soft flour tortilla is packed with grilled, marinated steak that hopefully arrives hot enough to melt the shreds of cheddar cheese within. There’s also fresh lettuce and tomato, which provide a little crunch and some color. And don’t expect a dry bite. A slick of Avocado Ranch sauce brings big flavor to the taco.

The Steak Soft Taco isn’t the only new addition to the Cravings Value Menu. If you’re not in one of its test markets, you can set your fast food calendar for January 11. That day, the menu will see the nationwide premiere of the 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt after it was tested in the latter half of 2023. For a suggested retail price of just $2.29, customers are treated to a warm, fluffy flatbread filled with grilled chicken and a blend of cheeses that includes cheddar, stretchy mozzarella, and Monterey pepperjack. It’s finished with creamy chipotle sauce for a hint of smoky heat.

Other items already on the Cravings Value Menu include the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Bean and Cheese Burrito, and Cinnamon Twists, all of which still retail for just $1. Bargain hunters take note: Combining a few could be the least expensive meal you’ll find at the drive-through.



