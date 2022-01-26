Tackle Market Disruption with Latest Centric Software® PLM Innovations

·4 min read

Face supply chain and competitiveness challenges with Centric PLM v7.4

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ -- Centric Software, the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market leader, announces new innovations to address market challenges in its latest release, Centric PLM v7.4. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Tackle Market Disruption with Latest Centric Software&#xae; PLM Innovations
Tackle Market Disruption with Latest Centric Software® PLM Innovations

Face supply chain and competitiveness challenges with Centric PLM™ v7.4

While supply chain disruptions and the on again/off again nature of the pandemic interrupt go-to-market plans, companies are also grappling with increasing and changing material costs. Decision-making is no longer just driven by cost, but also by material availability and sustainability targets. In response, the latest Centric PLM release contains market-driven features developed in close relationship with Centric's customer advisory board and innovation partners. Centric PLM v7.4 can be leveraged to reduce costs, drive competitiveness, stay close to consumers, improve collaboration and boost quick execution.

"With supply chain challenges and uncertainty being the current norm, more fashion, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods companies are seeking digital transformation solutions to combat these disruptions and improve agility," says Ron Watson, VP of Product at Centric Software. "Centric PLM v7.4 eliminates many of the manual processes associated with communication, design, development, production and shipping, enabling new efficiencies."

Centric PLM v7.4 squarely addresses the needs of brands, manufacturers and retailers in the apparel, furniture, home décor and multi-category industries with features including a packing list tool to automate the production of labeling for customs, speeding up shipping and transportation. The Product Presentations module enables teams to build presentations using PLM's single actionable source of truth, both saving time and ensuring that information is accurate and on-brand. Centric continues to expand its end-to-end 3D digital design and development approach by giving non-3D users the ability to view and provide feedback on 3D product visuals, enhancing collaboration and streamlining product communication. New side-by-side Bill of Materials (BOM) comparisons enable product teams to make faster and smarter choices about their designs and easily track changes over time.

"Centric PLM became that classic single source of the truth, so that we could have a really high quality, highly trusted source of information about all the products that we're bringing to market," says Tim Smith, Director of Product Technology at Aritzia.

"We are proud to introduce the latest industry-driven innovations in Centric PLM," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "We work closely with industry leading retailers, brands and manufacturers to develop tools that alleviate market pressures and enable them to focus on being more consumer-centric."

Learn more about Centric's latest release for Apparel, Home and Multi-category brands, manufacturers and retailers.

Request a Demo

Centric Software (http://www.centricsoftware.com/)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software® provides a Product Concept to Consumer Digital Transformation Platform for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor, consumer electronics and consumer goods including cosmetics & personal care and food & beverage. Centric's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric PLM, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and product portfolio optimization innovations specifically for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric's Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP) offers highly visual digital board experiences for collaboration and decision-making. Centric Retail Planning is an innovative, cloud-native solution powered by Armonica Retail S.R.L., that delivers an end-to-end retail planning process designed to maximize retail business performance. Centric Software pioneered mobility, introducing the first mobile apps for PLM, and is widely known for connectivity to dozens of other enterprise systems including ERP, DAM, PIM, e-com, planning and more as well as creative tools such as Adobe® Illustrator and a host of 3D CAD connectors. Centric's innovations are 100% market-driven with the highest user adoption rate and fastest time to value in the industry. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.

Centric Software is owned by Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being named by Red Herring to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Centric also received various excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Centric PLM &#x002122; for Consumer Goods (PRNewsfoto/Centric Software)
Centric PLM ™ for Consumer Goods (PRNewsfoto/Centric Software)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tackle-market-disruption-with-latest-centric-software-plm-innovations-301467890.html

SOURCE Centric Software

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/26/c0532.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Faulk said the quiet part out loud

    After the St. Louis Blues defenceman spoke honestly about his lack of enthusiasm toward crossing the border, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss why he's not alone.

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Proposed French law banning hijab in sport is heinous and harmful

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As I watched highlights from the Women's Asian Cup, I was delighted to see that the Iranian women's national soccer team was playing. For many years women in hijab (the headscarf worn by Muslim women) could not play soccer due to a hijab ban. This was struck down by FIFA in 2014. While it will take decades for Muslim women to emerge in elite development prog

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Australian Open: Canada's Auger-Aliassime drops five-set heartbreaker to Medvedev

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down and saved a match point before beating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 to move into the Australian Open semifinals. The U.S. Open champion’s bid to become the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title in the next major tournament is still on track after the 4-hour, 42-minute comeback victory. A six-minute delay in the third-set tiebreaker for the roof on Rod Laver Arena to be close

  • Dalano Banton working to become a spark off the bench for Raptors

    Back in the NBA from the G-League, Dalano Banton has embraced the difference in his roles between the Raptors and the 905. And he’s ready for whatever his team needs of him. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gary Trent Jr. ‘felt amazing’ returning to Raptors’ lineup

    Gary Trent Jr. returned to the Toronto Raptors’ lineup Friday against the Washington Wizards and said it “felt amazing” being back on the floor with his teammates. He also touched on how he takes pride on the defensive side of the ball and the challenges of sitting out for so long. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian bobsled pilot Justin Kripps a cool customer

    Justin Kripps is the quiet eye in the hurricane. Amid the tension and testosterone brewing at the top of a sliding track before a men's bobsled race, the Canadian pilot exudes a calm that belies imminent explosion of muscles and speed. "The saying 'ice in the veins,' that is something he embodies," his crewman Ben Coakwell said. "Kripps is very … it's like in basketball. You're doing something pretty explosive because you're dribbling a ball and running around, but then you go to take a jump sho

  • Maple Leafs need Petr Mrazek to be more than a backup to sustain their season

    Toronto did not sign Petr Mrazek to a three-year, $3.8M deal for him to play backup netminder and in recent games, the Czech goalie has shown encouraging signs than he can play a pivotal support role to Jack Campbell in the second half of the Maple Leafs season.&nbsp;

  • Canadian ice dancers Gilles and Poirier hope 'long and winding road' leads to podium

    Coach Carol Lane had her back turned when Paul Poirier's blade caught an edge in practice. He and partner Piper Gilles were doing twizzles, a technically difficult ice dance element that requires perfect synchronicity, but not one that often results in catastrophic injuries. It's an element they've done countless times in their careers. But Poirier's blade stayed put in the ice, and his body kept going. "I remember it vividly," Lane said of that practice back in May of 2013. "We heard him go dow

  • Chiefs hope Edwards-Helaire, Williams take field vs Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs could have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire available for the first time in nearly a month when they play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night for a spot in their fourth consecutive AFC championship game. Edwards-Helaire practiced all week for the first time since hurting his collarbone in the second half against Pittsburgh on Dec. 26, though Chiefs coach Andy Reid stopped short of declaring him ready to go following Friday's workout. Last week, Reid was optimis

  • McDavid scores in overtime as Edmonton Oilers edge Vancouver Canucks 3-2

    VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season. The Oilers (20-16-2) outshot the Canucks (18-19-3) 50-27 but struggled to get pucks past Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin until midway through the third period. Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a p

  • US women's hockey once again led by a shining Knight

    Cammi Granato had never forgotten the young girl she lent her stick and gloves to during one of the former U.S. Olympian’s first hockey camps in Chicago in the late 1990s. It was years later when Granato discovered that girl just happened to be Hilary Knight. “Her stick broke and I said, ‘Here, just take mine right now,’ because she didn’t have another one. I mean, she was so little,” Granato recalled. “I remember her distinctly at that moment. I didn’t know it was Hilary until Hilary told me ye

  • 5 players the Raptors should target in trade talks to bolster bench

    The Raptors have many needs to fill as the NBA trade deadline approaches.

  • MLB drops arbitration cuts after union holds on free agents

    Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration on Tuesday, a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility. In the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2, clubs also accepted the union's framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usuall