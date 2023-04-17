Tack Exchange brings horse enthusiasts together

The Peterborough Agricultural Society hosted its second annual Tack Exchange on Sunday — bringing equestrian enthusiasts and horse lovers of all ages together.

About 35 vendors set up stations at the Morrow Building, where a variety of new and gently used tack — equipment and accessories used for horse riding, including saddles, bridles, reins, harnesses, bits and stirrups — and other equestrian-related items were sold to hundreds of attendees.

It was the first Tack Exchange held at the Morrow Building. Last year, the inaugural event was hosted at Kawartha Downs in Fraserville.

Louise Dobbin, general manager of the Peterborough Agricultural Society, said the overall aim of the event was to engage with “equestrian enthusiasts old and new.”

“We have lots of people that come in that have sold their horses years ago, but they still come in and they connect with people that are in the industry and talk about horses,” Dobbin told The Examiner.

“Then we have lots of youngsters that are coming in for their first pair of boots and they get to experience the whole new adventure of it,” she continued.

The event, Dobbin said, shows the society is “here and looking at new ways to engage with everyone, whether they live in the city or country.”

Dobbin added, “we’re here and we’re willing to try new things — like this fun and exciting event.”

Horse-lovers, a unique breed themselves — and their shared passion — are what make events like the Tack Exchange successful, said Dobbin.

“Horse enthusiasts — we’re all the same. There’s nothing more exciting than riding a 1,200-pound animal. The power that is underneath you. Until you do it, there’s nothing like it. And horses are a passionate work. I think we all work harder than horses than we do for ourselves,” she laughed.

Vendor Cynthia Armour knows all about that shared passion. Armour, who cares for her 1,700-pound horse Brock the Bronco, on her farm north of Millbrook, jumped at the chance to sell off some of the tack she’s accumulated over the years — including English saddles, helmets and breastplates — at this year’s event.

Horses have been a part of her family for generations.

“First of all, in order to ride a horse, that’s a partnership in itself,” she said. “People who are around horses will never lose that love. It’s just that bond with the horses and the people.”

The Peterborough Agricultural Society plans to host another Tack Exchange next year at the Morrow Building.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

