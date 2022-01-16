Tabloid hacks: Scream has always been a better satire of fame than of horror movies

Adam White
·7 min read
Celebrity victims: Courteney Cox, Jamie Kennedy and Neve Campbell in the original &#x002018;Scream&#39; (Sky/Dimension Films)
Celebrity victims: Courteney Cox, Jamie Kennedy and Neve Campbell in the original ‘Scream' (Sky/Dimension Films)

In the original Scream, released 25 years before this week’s new sequel, a tabloid reporter is roped in to probe a small-town murder. “I should be in New York covering the Sharon Stone stalker,” says Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers, a vision of chunky blonde highlights and frosted lipstick. That the same journalist is covering two very different beats should be a plothole, but only if you didn’t know America. There, beautiful celebrities and grisly killings share existential shelf space. As of writing, the US pop-culture institution People Magazine leads on Megan Fox’s engagement as well as the “gruesome murders of two teen hitchhikers”. Through all of its incarnations, the Scream franchise understands that queasy cohabitation, reflecting, anticipating and satirising the absurdities of American fame.

That’s not what the Scream movies are best known for, though. Instead, they’re known as satires of the horror genre, with characters practically winking at the camera while bemoaning film clichés. Scream 4 (2011) haphazardly featured a killer filming his own murders to “remake” the original Scream killings. Apparently a response to Hollywood’s fixation on horror remakes at the time, it was “the natural next step in psycho-slasher innovation”… or something.

The otherwise very fun new Scream targets for mockery the current trend of franchise revivals like Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Halloween – or sequels that serve as fan-friendly quasi-remakes of their first incarnations. Scream dubs them “requels”, a term it’s seemingly invented for itself and we will hopefully never hear again. But while quips are made and there are movie references aplenty, the actual point of it all doesn’t quite stick. As the franchise has gone on – and lost its original creators, screenwriter Kevin Williamson and the late director Wes Craven – it’s become hard to decipher whether these films have much to say about scary movies anymore. By the time characters in the new Scream begin snarkily riffing on “elevated horror” by arthouse auteurs like Ari Aster (Hereditary) and Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), you wish someone had realised earlier on that poking fun at celebrity was the franchise’s true raison d’être.

At their heart, the Scream movies have always been about the American and famous. In the mid-Nineties, when Kevin Williamson first conceived the original film, he had a deranged tabloid climate to pull from. His story was that of a picture-perfect wife and mother raped and murdered in American suburbia, and her fragile daughter Sidney (Neve Campbell) being stalked by a killer and the night-time news one year later. It was practically a documentary, with sensational crime involving beautiful people, a new and alarming part of the US media ecosystem at the time. There was OJ Simpson, of course, but also the Menendez brothers convicted of killing their parents, Lorena Bobbitt slicing off her husband’s penis, and the 17-year-old attempted murderer and so-called “Long Island Lolita” Amy Fisher. Six-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey was killed less than a week after Scream’s release. They could all be easily editorialised – real people morphing into stock characters like “the wronged wife”, “the teen temptress” or “the handsome psychopath”. If they weren’t famous already, they’d be turned into household names, their faces decorating magazine covers, bad television films dramatising their stories. The message was clear: get stalked or killed in America, and you’ll get a movie made about you.

Sidney jokes about the inevitability of such a thing happening to her midway through Scream. By Scream 2, she wasn’t laughing anymore. As if losing most of her friends and family in a bloodbath wasn’t enough, Sidney spends her college years harassed by reporters and preyed upon by copycat killers. Defenceless moviegoers weren’t safe from her fame, either, with the killer first striking during a preview screening of Stab, the tacky horror movie based on her life. One of Scream 2’s killers even aspired to get caught, convinced that conservative Christian groups would fund his legal fees once he blamed cinema violence for driving him insane. “That’s where the real fun is,” he claims, “because these days it’s all about the trial.” It would be funny if it weren’t so believable.

Between Scream 3 – which explored the darker, Harvey Weinstein-esque underbelly of Hollywood celebrity – and Scream 4, Sidney finally accepted her own tabloid infamy and wrestled for control of it. She threatened to sue the makers of Stab if they didn’t stop dramatising her life, and became an agony aunt for the young and traumatised. A self-help book called Out of Darkness followed. But the primary killer of the 2011 sequel – Sidney’s cousin Jill (a brilliantly mean Emma Roberts) – saw Sidney not as a survivor and inspiration, but someone who had squandered an opportunity. Raised on Paris Hilton, MTV’s The Hills and the famous-for-being-famous, Jill wanted Sidney’s level of attention no matter the cause. “I don’t need friends, I need fans!” she cries at one point, her knife still bloody from all her BFFs she’d killed. “What am I supposed to do? Go to college, grad school, work? How do you think people become famous anymore? You don’t have to achieve anything – you just gotta have f***ed up s*** happen to you.”

Jill’s motive is Scream 4’s truest understanding of the franchise itself. It makes sense – it’s one of the few elements of the film carried over from Williamson’s original script, which was hacked to pieces mid-production by other writers. In the hands of people who aren’t Williamson, these movies have a tendency to eat themselves, bogging themselves down in dialogue about their own mythology. Or anticipating their own criticism by having characters debate the cultural irrelevance of *cough* the Stab films. But Scream isn’t Scream because of its slasher movie in-jokes, or at least isn’t as effective a franchise because of it. Instead, it’s so good because it understands the US’s media industrial complex, and the round-the-clock absurdity of trying to navigate it. Characters are driven mad by it, others flourish and prevail, many lose their lives. Ghostface isn’t the scariest obstacle these characters need to overcome. It’s America.

Neve Campbell&#x002019;s Sidney is surrounded by reporters in &#x002018;Scream 2&#39; (Moviestore/Shutterstock)
Neve Campbell’s Sidney is surrounded by reporters in ‘Scream 2' (Moviestore/Shutterstock)

The new sequel, meanwhile, is at its most interesting when referencing stardom in 2022. Early on, the one-time media icon Gale Weathers is witheringly dismissed as “the chick on TV”. Sidney Prescott is so famous and spooky – her arrival always coinciding with horrid death – that barely anyone mentions her by name, instead gesturing to her obvious notoriety as if she’s Lord Voldemort. And two nerds with a clickbaiting YouTube channel are held up as paragons of relevance, digital fame and cultural commentary. The world has changed.

If the new Scream doesn’t go all in with a dissection of celebrity in the modern era, it’s probably because it’s become too farcical to truly satirise. Exactly a year before Scream hit cinemas, the American version of the Masked Singer spin-off The Masked Dancer revealed that the woman hidden inside an enormous moth costume was Elizabeth Smart, a household name in the US for being kidnapped and held captive at the age of 14. In the decade after her rescue, she’d spoken to Oprah, released self-help books, had her story turned into a TV movie – starring, of all people, Scream star Skeet Ulrich as her abductor – and become an advocate for sexual assault survivors. Dressed in a sparkly gown with fairy wings, Smart spoke about her desire to have fun on national television while also raising awareness. It was touching but surreal – the inevitable climax to a culture that positions pop culture entertainment and unimaginable horror as bedfellows. You have to pity a franchise like Scream as a result. After something like that happens, what else is there to say?

‘Scream’ is in cinemas now

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Oilers GM Ken Holland on Evander Kane: 'I believe in second chances'

    Ken Holland isn't closing the door on Evander Kane. In fact, he might end up rolling out the red carpet. The Edmonton Oilers general manager said Tuesday he's spoken to the controversial winger's agent after his contract was recently terminated by the San Jose Sharks. Asked directly about Kane — now a free agent and able to sign with any team — during a media availability with reporters in Edmonton, Holland indicated he wouldn't turn down any player in a similar situation before getting "an unde

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Report: Raptors showing interest in re-acquiring centre Jakob Poeltl

    The Raptors are said to be interested in filling a need by bringing back one of the players they traded away for Kawhi Leonard.

  • Steelers visit Chiefs with nothing-to-lose playoff attitude

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger are brutally honest about the Steelers' chances of advancing past the wild-card round of the playoffs, especially given the Chiefs humiliated them just a few weeks ago in Arrowhead Stadium. First, the Pittsburgh coach: “I don't know how much you learn from it, to be quite honest with you. They smashed us so definitely," Tomlin said of the first meeting. “More than anything, this is like a reboot.” Then, the quarterback: “We probably aren

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Calgary council votes to pursue new event centre deal, will use 3rd party to gauge CSEC interest

    Calgary city council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep working on a new event centre while directing administration to determine whether the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) would be interested in re-entering discussions. Council met Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the deal for a new downtown arena, emerging out of an hours-long closed door meeting shortly after 10 p.m. to talk next steps. Council has also tasked city administration with determining whether there may be

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Red Wings hire Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations

    DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings hired Nicklas Lidstrom as vice president of hockey operations Tuesday, tapping one of the franchise's great players. General manager Stev Yzerman said his former teammate will be based in his native Sweden and involved in every aspect of helping him run the organization. Lidstrom's job duties will include evaluating players with the Red Wings, on other NHL teams, in the AHL and Europe as well as on amateur levels. Detroit drafted Lidstrom with the No. 53 pick