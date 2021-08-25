These Tablets Are Perfect for Back to School (And Are All $100 Off or More Right Now)

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tablets are one of the best back-to-school deals to jump on come September. The portable smart devices aren’t just a genius product for students, who can use them to record and take notes in class, download textbook materials and draw out diagrams. They also make life easier for people at all different stages of life, from creatives looking for another format to sketch their drafts to professionals who need a compact way to store and present materials while on the go.

Here are three premium touch-screen smart tablets to get your hands on this month, all at least $100 off right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 ($200 Off)

Samsung Galaxy’s newest tablet has wowed reviewers since it first came out last year. It features a gorgeous 11-inch display, a textured S pen tip and, for the first time ever for an Android device, an option for 5G connectivity. Its price might seem steep initially, but it’s well worth the price considering that it works as a completely viable laptop alternative, especially with a laptop keyboard case. For a better option for work and play, you can also go for the S7 Plus, currently $120 off.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 $499.99

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 ($232 Off)

Microsoft’s Surface Pro is a solid upgrade on the Windows’ flagship 2-in-1 tablet, including new features such as a USC-C port and CPUs. Microsoft remains the King of detachable devices with the Surface Pro, which easily folds and detaches to seamlessly transition from tablet to laptop, and boasts a well-implemented kickstand. Plus, it has a robust battery life and sharp 11.5-inch dispay.

Buy: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 $796.38

2021 Apple iPad Pro ($100 Off)

If you’re an Apple loyalist, then you’ll want to get your hands on the newest iPad Pro, currently $100 off. Apple has always known how to make sleek, portable and functional devices but the iPad looks the best it ever has in its latest iteration. It’s headlined as a tablet with laptop power, meaning it runs on a powerful laptop-worthy CPU and uses a brand new OS operating system. Its power doesn’t take away from the compact design tablets are known for, though: the Pro packs a 12.9-inch LED screen within a slim frame for a device that only weighs a little more than pound.

Buy: 2021 Apple iPad Pro $999.00

