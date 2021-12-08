Tablescaping trends to see you through Christmas & party season

Photo credit: House Beautiful/David Loftus

Whatever your home style, take your pick and wow your guests with these four Christmas tablescape trends, from welcoming Scandi to dramatic metallics.



To help us create the four very different looks for a festive table you’ll love, we enlisted the services of Liz Cocozza, a creative director and stylist, specialising in interiors, fashion and beauty. Liz offers her tips for making each trend work for you...

Earthy tones and materials inspired by nature ensure this understated look is warm and inviting.



Styling tip: Make the most of the space above the table by using a rod to hang paper decorations or trailing foliage, or tack them to the ceiling. For a casual feel, layer the table with textiles, crumpled linen, foraged pine cones and eucalyptus.

For many of us, Christmas is all about indulging in favourite time-honoured rituals, and nothing feels more festive than a beautifully laid red and gold table.

Styling tip: Give this timeless look a few modern twists. Fabric crackers and tablecloths in crimson and gold will add a luxe feel. Bring extra bling to the table with gold-rimmed plates and glassware mixed in with foliage with a touch of sparkle.

This is a modern alternative to a classic Christmas look and is perfect for taking you through into the party season.



Styling tip: This fun trend is inspired by the colours we're seeing in interiors right now – soft sorbet shades mixed with coral, fuchsia and dove grey. Balance them against clean white space and simple shapes so they really pop.



Bronze and copper with masses of warm fairy lights draped along the walls will set the scene for a theatrical banquet.



Styling tip: Metallics teamed with teal and olive green is a rich mix that works together to form a beautifully dramatic backdrop. Velvety ribbon, mercury glass and burnished baubles add to the sumptuous look.

• Get the look in the Dec/Jan issue of House Beautiful, out now.

Photography: David Loftus / Styling: Liz Cocozza / Direction: Sarah Keady

