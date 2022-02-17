Table talk: Italian and Spanish firms vie to claim credit for Putin’s furniture

Photograph: EyePress News/Rex/Shutterstock

Mystery surrounds the origins of the vast table across which the Russian and French leaders faced off over Ukraine





When presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron faced each other at either end of an improbably long, white table last week, the image became a metaphor for the fraught negotiations over Ukraine.

Now the table stakes have been raised after furniture makers in Spain and Italy both claimed that they were commissioned by the Kremlin to make the now famous four-metre-long table.

Vicente Zaragozá, head of the furniture company that bears his name in Alcàsser, near Valencia, says he is in no doubt that the work is his.

In an interview on Spanish radio on Tuesday, Zaragozá said that as soon as he saw the photograph he started examining the table for defects. “I have an eye for the smallest defects so that we can keep improving,” he said, adding that the table was made from Alpine white beech inlaid with gold leaf.

However, Renato Pologna, owner of Oak, a family-run furniture business based in Como, is baffled by the Spaniard’s claims.

“Look, this is a story I’ve been hearing about for the past few days,” Pologna said. “Sincerely, I don’t know what to say, because I did this work in 1995-96 and photos of the table were published in books, mostly Russian ones, which were officially published in 2000.

“This man, who I don’t know, says he made this table in 2005 – therefore, something doesn’t quite add up. As proof we have all the certificates for the work done, and even the recognition of the president, who at the time was Boris Yeltsin.”

The Spanish company, which ceased trading in July 2020 and whose Facebook page is in English and Russian, worked on numerous commissions to make furniture for the Kremlin and former Soviet republics from 2002-2006, among them the Uzbek president’s kitchen and dining room.

Zaragozá broke down in tears as he told the interviewer: “We have made bigger and more beautiful tables, but seeing photographs of this table makes me proud that, as a Spaniard and a Valencian, I have done something worthwhile.”

Pologna remains unmoved. “The books published in 2000 show the interiors of the Kremlin building where you see a photo of the table made by us,” he said. “Maybe the Spanish guy made a copy that went somewhere else, who knows. We’re talking about a table, not an aircraft. It could be that he made a copy.”