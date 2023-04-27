How to style your table for the ultimate Coronation Big Lunch street party

1 - Haarala Hamilton

There’s nothing the British like better than to celebrate a special occasion with an outdoor party – in spite of our unpredictable weather. And Coronation weekend, from May 6-8, is set to see street parties and garden parties taking place up and down the country in what could be the biggest community celebrations in history.

The Government and the Royal family are encouraging as many people as possible to take part in the Coronation Big Lunch – a regal take on the Eden Project’s Big Lunch initiative, which aims to combat loneliness by inspiring people to share a meal with friends and neighbours. Events large and small will be hosted, from patio picnics to mass get-togethers in the village square. So what are the key ingredients for a memorable occasion, whatever the size and whatever the weather?

Lady Alice and Lady Jemima Herbert, AKA event stylists LAY London, have more insight than most into al fresco entertaining – for the royal weekend, the sisters, whose tablescaping services are called upon by the great and the good, are styling the tables for the Coronation Garden Party in Grosvenor Square, Mayfair; for last year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, they dressed a 60-metre banqueting table for a street party in Mayfair’s North Audley Street.

Their aim for such events is, says Alice, to create “an elevated picnic environment, to bring the feel of a countryside garden to the dining experience. You can have simple trestle tables and picnic benches, with floral table linens and cushions on top to elevate the look.”

Most larger parties taking place over the coronation weekend will be mix-and-match by nature, with different people chipping in with chairs, tables and dishes. The key if you’re orchestrating, says Jemima, is to layer up with ­colour and pattern to create a sense of occasion: “Start with a tablecloth as your base, add some height with flowers or potted plants, and you get that banquet feeling straightaway.”

Consider what you’re serving, too. For buffet-style affairs, advises Telegraph food columnist Xanthe Clay, “bring out your biggest platters”, but for passing dishes along the table, “medium-sized is best, or guests will be waiting forever to get their hands on them. Plus, there won’t be room to put them down.”

In a sheltered garden patio setting, there’s the opportunity to go all out with layering in the table styling. Floral centrepieces and dinner candles add both height and colour, while colourful plates and glasses add to the decorative look. In a more exposed outdoor setting, keep any flower arrangements low to the table, and use LED tea lights or hurricane lanterns rather than dinner candles for atmosphere. “Of course, you always have to keep the weather in mind, so it’s important to have practical but also aesthetic solutions for that,” says Jemima.

Armed with all the advice and kit ­recommended below, your celebrations will hit the right note come rain or shine.

LAY London’s style advice for an al fresco coronation party

“Everything has got to be movable, so that if there’s a sudden downpour you can move it inside quickly,” says Jemima. “[In the images shared in this story] we’ve layered up this table quite a lot, but you don’t have to use so many different elements. If the weather looks changeable, go for fewer things with more impact, so that you still get that wow factor, but it doesn’t take too long to disassemble it.” A movable centrepiece is also key, so that it can be taken off the table when people sit down to eat.

If it’s windy, a heavy linen tablecloth is less likely to blow around than a cotton or paper one. Weigh it down with heavier tableware and low glasses, use potted plants rather than vases of flowers, and place napkins beneath the plates rather than on top, advises Jemima. Pushing the chairs right in against the table before guests arrive will help to keep the cloth in place.

“Nothing ruins a party like cold guests,” says Jemima. “I’d put blankets over the backs of the chairs, and use seat cushions both for the aesthetic and for comfort. If people are comfortable and warm, they’ll stay longer.” Look for inexpensive cushions at John Lewis, Dunelm and La Redoute.

Finding weatherproof parasols and gazebos that also look good can be a challenge. For larger events, Alice and Jemima hire gazebos and marquees from Raj Tent Club; but if a standard green or white gazebo is what you have to work with, try dressing it up with fabric bunting and faux foliage garlands (Ikea sells an ivy garland for £3.50). If the weather looks fine, and sun, rather than rain, could be the issue, find a pretty parasol to match the table: East London Parasol Company sells fringed and tasselled parasols in a variety of different colours and patterns.

Set up a separate drinks table to greet guests as they arrive. “If you’re having a lot of people and serving a lot of food, having a separate drinks station where people can serve themselves helps the hosting flow,” says Jemima. Making a special drink, such as a punch, makes your drinks table look exciting and turns it into an area in which guests can congregate before eating, adds Alice. “It’s nice for everyone to catch up over a welcome drink, and then it’s more of a moment when it’s time to sit down at the table.”

For a larger event where greenery is lacking, consider hiring plants to add an instant garden effect. Topiary Hire can supply a wide variety of potted plants, potted trees and hedging plants that can be brought in just for the day.

If you’re planning a “lunar lunch” (otherwise known as an evening event), string up some festoon bulbs for atmosphere, put candles in hurricane lanterns on the table, or use portable lamps (Pooky’s rechargeable lamps come with patterned gathered shades and look just as good indoors as out in the garden).

Get your party started...

Xanthe Clay's coronation street party recipes

This pageant of crowd-pleasing recipes, inspired by royal favourites, will ensure your celebrations last long in the memory.