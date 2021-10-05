TABLE-Japan aluminium buyers to pay higher premiums for Oct-Dec imports

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The premium for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for October to December was set at $220 a tonne, up 19% from the previous quarter, reflecting higher overseas premiums amid tight supply, six sources directly involved in pricing talks said. The figure is higher than the $185 per tonne paid in the July-September quarter and marks a fifth consecutive quarterly increase. Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region. Following is a table of premiums agreed between Japanese buyers and global suppliers since 2005. Figures are in per tonne, over cash LME, CIF basis: Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2021 $130 $148-149 $185 $220 2020 $83 $82 $79 $88 2019 $83-85 $105 $108 $97 2018 $103 $129 $132 $103 2017 $95 $128 $118-119 $94-95 2016 $110 $115-117 $90-93 $75 2015 $425 $380 $100 $90 2014 $225 $365-370 $400-408 $420 2013 $240-245 $248-250 $250 $245-247 2012 $112 $121-122 $200-210 $254-255 2011 $112-113 $113 $120 $118 2010 $128-130 $122-124 $120 $116-118 2009 $58-62 $56-58 $75 $115-120 2008 $65 $83 $87-88 $75-76 2007 $76-77 $71-73 $68-69 $65-66 2006 $56 $60-61 $73 $82-83 2005 $86-87 $79-80 $70-72 $63 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely)