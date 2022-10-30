Tabitha would love to join a family that likes the outdoors as much as she does

Tabitha, 14, loves to interact with animals and spend time outside whenever she has the chance. She hopes her “no matter what family” likes to do the same.

If it’s a rainy day you may find Tabitha reading a good book. Sometimes she likes to let her creative side shine by getting out some play dough or doing a bit of drawing. Her favorite subject is science. She enjoys measuring things in science lab.

Tabitha is a great listener and takes pride in helping out those around her. She would thrive in a family that takes part in organized activities such as swimming, camping or movie nights. She would also do best in a family that can give her a well-organized, everyday routine.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org, send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Tabitha’s case number is CH-7980.