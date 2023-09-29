Tabitha Brown’s Trick for a Fresh-Smelling Home Is So Easy and Uses Just 1 Ingredient

The star also shared her secrets to a cleaner kitchen and tasty vegan food with us after her appearance at Better Homes & Garden’s annual Stylemaker event.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for BHG

You might already recognize the soothing voice and calming aura of Tabitha Brown thanks to her massive social media presence—it’s very possible you’re already one of her million followers across multiple platforms! Another reason you might be familiar with Tabitha? She was a guest on Real Simple’s podcast Minor Issues, Major Opinions, where we discussed, at length, the dos and don’ts of cast-iron skillet care.

Related: Can You Use Soap on Your Cast Iron Skillet? Tabitha Brown Weighs in and a Food Industry Expert Confirms What’s Actually Okay

We were very lucky to chat with Tabitha again after the Stylemaker event this week, which is an annual gathering hosted by our sister publication Better Homes & Garden that celebrates their September issue, and it’s a day chock-full of insightful panel discussions and keynote speakers. It was so nice to catch up with the vegan food personality, author, and CEO of haircare line Donna's Recipe, and of course, we had to ask her for more cooking and cleaning advice—she spends a ton of time in her kitchen inventing tasty new plant-based dishes, after all!

Her Quick Trick to a Funk-Free Kitchen

While the scent of cooking food is delicious, it’s not necessarily something you want your home to smell like permanently, so we had to ask Tabitha how she deals with lingering odors after a big cook session. We were pretty much blown away by the simplicity of her solution: It’s just simmering a small pot of vinegar! Tabitha admits that since going vegan, cooking smells aren’t as much of an issue now (perhaps another reason to go plant-based!), but swears this trick worked especially well to combat fishy odors from her meat-eating days.

The Secret to Tasty Vegan Food

Tabitha is pretty synonymous now with well-seasoned food—in fact, she has a whole line of spices she developed with McCormick! We needed to know what her secret ingredients are for boosting the flavor of vegan dishes. She swears by her spice collection of course, especially the Like Sweet, Like Smoky seasoning, but if you really want the basics, her top staples are garlic powder and coconut aminos, which is very similar to soy sauce. Those two supplies will instantly take your plates to the next level.

Story continues

How She Keeps Her Kitchen Tidy

As someone who’s constantly testing recipes at home, there are always dishes, pots, and pans that need to get washed. We asked if her household helps her maintain the kitchen, and she shares the most relatable facts about family life, “The kids ain't helping me! My daughter used to, but she doesn't live at home anymore, because she's 22 now. She used to put the dishes in the dishwasher, and honey, she acted like that was the end of the world. Every day, every day. So now my son is 11, and I'm looking at him like, ‘When do we start with this dishwasher?’ But once in a blue moon, my husband might come in there and be like, ‘You know that food you cooked tonight was so good. Let me put these dishes in the dishwasher.’” Preach, Tabitha, preach!

To keep the mess to a minimum, Tabitha says her strategy is just clean as you go. She says, “A lot of times people cook and leave everything a mess. Your kitchen is a wreck. Then you don't feel like doing it, because you just finished cooking. So while you're cooking, clean up a little bit!”



Related: 8 Mini Tasks for a Cleaner Kitchen

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.