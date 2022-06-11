Tabitha Brown’s Target collection dropped today — shop the collection before it sells out

Hannah Southwick, Reviewed
·2 min read
Shop Tabitha Brown's colorful collection for Target now.
Time is ticking to shop TikTok star Tabitha Brown’s first Target collection. The actor, vegan chef and inspirational influencer teamed up with the retailer on a colorful collection featuring 75 pieces, including clothing, swimwear, and accessories.

Just in time for sunny summer days, the collection—the first of four planned releases—hit the Target site and most Target stores on June 11 at 3 a.m. ET. See something you like? Shop fast—like previous Target collaboration lines, we expect the most popular items to sell out quickly.

What is the Tabitha Brown for Target collection?

The first of four planned released, Tabitha Brown's apparel collection for Target includes colorful, patterned clothing and swimwear.
Just as Brown brightens followers’ days online, her vibrant Target collection is set to brighten up closets with a variety of vibrant, patterned pieces. Her design debut features styles in women’s sizes XXS to 4X, which range in price from $10 to $44 (although most pieces are under $30). The limited-edition drop is the first in an ongoing partnership between Brown and Target, which will include three more collections spanning clothing, home goods, food and more.

Colorful dresses abound in the current collection, including the sleeveless tie-front midi dress ($35), a breezy, V-neck style. The lightweight linen-rayon fabric can help you beat the heat, while the tiny cutouts are a subtle-yet-stylish way to rock a hot trend. If separates are more your style, consider the equally-bold leopard print tank top ($17). The crewneck design easily pairs with shorts or a skirt, such as the tropical print tiered midi skirt ($32).

In addition to clothing, you can also shop swimwear styles like the striped/dot print puff sleeve swimsuit ($44), which features a trendy tie front. (Plus, living up to her nickname of “America’s Mom,” Brown even has you covered when it comes to practical-yet-pretty beach towels.)

While several styles pay homage to Brown’s signature phrases, including her go-to greeting “hello there,” the pieces are made to mix and match in order to fit your own personal style. Add even more personality to your look with accessories, which range from sunglasses to bold bling like the Woven Circular Drop Earrings ($15).

How to shop the Tabitha Brown for Target collaboration

The Tabitha Brown for Target collection dropped at 3 a.m. EST and, like past Target collaboration collections, is expected to see the most popular items sell out quickly.
The limited-edition collection will be available on Target’s website and in most stores starting today, June 11. While supplies last, you can also shop with Target’s same-day store pickup option. Note that pieces can only be returned within 14 days of purchase, rather than the retailer’s regular 90-day return policy. (Target RedCard holders will have 30 days to return purchases.)

Target’s limited-edition collections are known to sellout quickly, so be sure to shop fast to score these styles!

Shop the Tabitha Brown for Target collection.

