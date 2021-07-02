Tabitha Brown Responds to Wendy Williams' Comments About Her Marriage: 'I Pray Love Finds You'

Earl Gibson III/WireImage; Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Tabitha Brown is responding to Wendy Williams after the talk show host shared a few words about her marriage.

In a touching YouTube video last week, Brown, 42, shared that her recent successes have allowed her husband Chance to retire from his job as a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department after 15 years — something she calls a "dream finally come true."

Despite Brown receiving a lot of positive feedback from sharing her story, Williams discussed her skepticism about the situation during the latest episode of The Wendy Williams Show, comparing Brown's situation to her own conflicts with ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

"I was married to one of those. 'I make the money!' and so on and so forth. 'Go live your dreams! Open a business! Go, go, go!' See how that turned out," Williams told her audience.

"I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment. 'Live your dream'… They may invest in stuff and lose the money," she continued. "They invest in something else then the money gets swindled or stolen. Then they invest again and he comes home and throws his bag down. She's like 'What? What?' And he's like, 'I can't do this and this is your fault. You're over here making your money and stuff and had me quit my job.'"

"No, you work!" she added. "Being a cop was a big part of his identity, he liked it but she came to him and said that."

On Thursday, Brown shared a video on Instagram responding to Williams and her criticism involving her husband's decision. Addressing her directly, she made it clear that her husband is not like Hunter.

"Wendy the pain you must be in to feel this way, honey, I'm so sorry," she began the video. "But listen, let me tell you this. Twenty-three years I've been with my husband, broke for a very long time together. Struggled for a very long time together. Succeeded for the last couple of years together."

Brown said that she and her husband made an agreement that he would take a job in order to support her dreams. And now that her career has been successful, she is allowing her husband to leave his job and pursue his own dreams and career after praying and "manifesting."

"I was his dog in the fight and he believed in me and we did it together for the last 15 years," she continued. "I did every year with him in the LAPD and he did every year with me with rejection and nos in this entertainment industry. However, God has blessed me…I've been praying on this for a very long time and it has now come to pass. That is the power of God. It's also the power of allowing God to be first in your marriage. That's how it remains successful, we keep Him first. He is first in our marriage. Not money, not business, not success, but God. He's first."

Brown ended the video by praying for Williams and her ability to find the same love she's experienced over the years. "Keep God FIRST! This is my word and prayer for @wendyshow and anyone else that doesn't understand this type of love and support❤️. God bless y'all!" she captioned the video.

In May, the actress and TikTok star —who recently landed the role of Octavia on season four of Lena Waithe's The Chi on Showtime— opened up to PEOPLE about her successes and how she's taking care of her own mental health, something she admit she never did before.

"I used to make sure everybody else was okay. By the time I got to me I had nothing left for me," she said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. "I start my day off with me. Which is important because you can't pour into anybody empty."

"Then I can show up and be the best wife, the best mom, the best actress, the best influencer, whatever the case may be, after the fact, but I have to come first," she added.