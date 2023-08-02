Taber Public Library is bringing back events for older kids

As summer progresses the Taber Public Library is looking to offer some of its events again but this time they’re focused on including older kids. Dawn Kondas, Program Coordinator for the library was kind enough to provide a rundown of everything that will be presented by the library this month.

“The summer reading program is continuing and going to go until close to the end of August,” said Kondas before moving onto the first reoccurring event. “On August 8-11 we’re doing another craft camp, but this is for seven to 10 year olds, and at the same time 10 a.m. to noon. They have to pre-register because there’s only room for six campers. They do a different craft every day so it’s pretty important that they show up every day.”

From here the events begin to pick up halfway through the month.

“On Wednesday, August 16 we’re having a Digital Scavenger Hunt, and that is for ages 10 to 14. How that works is one person in the group has a phone, and we give them a list of 300 things that (they) have to run around town and take as many pictures as they can in the time limit. Then they come back, we go through all of them and there’s a price for the one with the most pictures taken.”

This event will start at 1:30 p.m. and the library asks for participants to please pre-register before attending.

“On August 17 we’re having another Nerf gun war, an older age group as well, 10 to 13. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and we usually go to 8:30 p.m. and there’s snacks that are provided by us for them.”

From here the library will have two more events for this month before rounding it out with a surprise for Cornfest.

“Again on Wednesday, August 23 there is a Smash Brothers tournament for 10 to 13 year olds as well,” said Kondas. “This is just for a different age group. We’re trying to get everybody covered this summer.”

This event will also be starting at 1:30 p.m. and once again please pre-register at the library, front desk, if interested in attending the event.

“Then the Lego contest will end on August 23. There are two age categories, six to eight and nine to 11. We have 14 entries right now we usually end up with 30-35, and there will be a prize for each age. Then just on August 24 we’re closed at three so we can be in the Cornfest parade, and it will be a surprise for what we have...as our costume.”

To finish things off Kondas also discussed how the library is opening up registration for one of their big end-of-the-year events right now.

“The Jingle Sale applications for 2023 are available and you can start paying and registering at the front desk.”

Ian Croft, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Taber Times