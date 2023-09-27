Taber’s Home Hardware named best in Western Canada

On September 13, Home Hardware in Taber became the recipient of a Proud of My Home Achievement Award for Best Home Hardware Building Centre in Western Canada.

“We are honoured to be recognized with the Proud of My Home Achievement Award for Best Home Hardware Building Centre in Western Canada,” Mark Heinen, Dealer and Owner of the Taber, Picture Butte, Nanton, and Coaldale Home Hardware stores said in response to the award. “As members of the Home family for more than 35 years, we know that it takes a dedicated and caring team to make such continued success possible. We are thrilled to be able to share this award with each one of our staff.”

Rick Kiers of the Taber Home Hardware store says that the award was presented at a banquet at the annual Home Hardware trade show in Toronto. There are three categories for the awards, Kiers says: a Home Hardware, a Home Building Centre, and a Home Hardware Building Center.

“The award is based on store appearance, customer service, and successful daily operations,” Kiers said.

According to both Heinen and Kiers, Taber Home Hardware Building Centre opened its doors in June 1992, and has been in its current location since March 2006. The announcement about the award states that the Heinen family first joined Home Hardware in 1987 when they bought a Home Hardware Building Centre in the town of Picture Butte and they bought Taber Home Hardware Building Centre in 1992. Since then, the Heinens have also bought Nanton Home Building Centre in 2002 and Coaldale Home Hardware Building Centre in 2012.

“Management and staff are very proud and honoured of this accomplishment,” Kiers said. “We could not have done this without the support of our loyal customers and the community of Taber and surrounding area.”

Heather Cameron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Taber Times