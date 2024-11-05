Tabbs' 24 lead Morgan State over Frostburg State 89-76

BALTIMORE (AP) — Wynston Tabbs scored 24 points as Morgan State beat Frostburg State 89-76 on Monday night in a season opener.

Tabbs shot 8 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Bears. Ahmarie Simpkins scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Daniel Akitoby shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Eric Sondberg finished with 18 points and two steals for the Bobcats. Manok Lual added 15 points for Frostburg State. JayShaun Freeman also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

