Tabbed unveils a revolutionary solution to the restaurant industry they’re calling a frictionless dining experience

Tabbed's technology enables customers to go into a restaurant, indulge in a meal, and leave without having to worry about payment. All transactions are charged to the user's preferred payment method.

The dining experience is in dire need of a technological overhaul, and Tabbed is leading the charge. With a severe shortage of wait staff in the US, coupled with antiquated payment procedures, restaurants are suffering from bottlenecks in the payment process. The average check processing time currently stands at a staggering 9.5 minutes, forcing servers to spend precious time handling payments instead of attending to other customers' needs. This not only leads to frustrated servers but also creates an awkward situation for diners, who have to flag down a busy server and wait impatiently for the check to arrive. Tabbed's innovative solution puts an end to this struggle, empowering restaurants and diners alike to enjoy a seamless and efficient payment process.

Leveraging seamless integration with the restaurant's point of sale (POS) system, Tabbed’s advanced technology dispenses with the need for additional hardware. Upon a patron's arrival, the Tabbed app identifies their presence, instantaneously initiating a tab within the POS system under the user's name. The guest then informs the server of their Tabbed membership and provides their name.

As the server takes the order, items are effortlessly added to the POS system, correlating with the open tab under the user's name. This ensures a smooth and uninterrupted dining experience. When it's time to depart, patrons simply stand up and exit the establishment. The tab is subsequently closed, and the user's card is charged, inclusive of an automatically calculated tip. Moreover, Tabbed incorporates a convenient bill-splitting feature for multiple users dining together, streamlining the process and ensuring the server never has to swipe ten different credit cards again.

According to Tabbed founder and CEO Grant Pignio, he arrived at the idea for the technology almost a year ago when dining at a pizzeria in Boston.





“So, the food was pretty tasty, but the restaurant was a bit understaffed. It was being run by the sweetest elderly lady and just two servers. But when I was trying to get their attention for the check, I felt like I was in a marathon - and I wasn't even wearing running shoes! It definitely put a damper on things, but it also got me thinking about how we can make the dining experience more efficient and enjoyable for everyone. At Tabbed we wholeheartedly believe a good experience can mask bad food, but good food can not mask a bad experience.”



Pignio is singing the praises of Tabbed's game-changing technology, which is transforming the restaurant industry. With Tabbed, restaurants can elevate the dining experience to new heights, delivering a seamless and efficient service that wins raving reviews from diners. By freeing up server time, restaurants can serve more customers, boost table turnover, and ramp up their revenue streams. Tabbed's system is designed to help restaurants cut operational costs, with a service fee charged to the customers which allows them to cover the credit card processing fees for the restaurants, and even reimburses any chargebacks that come through its app. Tabbed is a true partner to restaurants, empowering them to drive growth, increase profit margins, and delight their customers every step of the way.



To prevent the hassle of having a customer's card declined, Tabbed implements a card pre-approval process based on a restaurant's average order value, ensuring the customer has enough money in their account to pay for at least the average order.

By demonstrating these benefits, Tabbed has gained significant attention from restaurants around Texas, and it is looking to partner with POS systems operators in order to bring this technology into reality.



"I strongly feel that the restaurant industry is falling behind in embracing innovative technologies. QR codes have been a source of frustration for diners and restaurants thus tarnishing the overall dining experience, despite the enjoyment of a great meal. This is where Tabbed comes in - it has the potential to revolutionize the game for both restaurants and POS operators. By partnering with a POS system operator, we can offer them a significant edge over their competitors, which would encourage more restaurants to adopt their systems." Pignio says.



"At Tabbed, we believe in reimagining the dining experience and enhancing the connection between people and food. Our innovative platform has the power to transform the way we dine, bringing us closer to the embrace and comfort of a family meal. Just like dining at your grandparent's house, Tabbed allows you to fully immerse yourself in the pleasures of great food and company, without the distraction of lengthy payment processes. With Tabbed, you can simply walk into a restaurant, enjoy your meal, and leave with the assurance that everything has been taken care of. It's the ultimate expression of convenience, comfort, and hospitality. Experience the future of dining with Tabbed."

