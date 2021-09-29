TAAT Hits Europe: Over 43,000 Packs of TAAT™ Arrive in London for Distribution in the U.K. and Ireland

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that more than 43,000 packs of TAAT™ Original, Smooth, and Menthol have arrived in the United Kingdom and will be dispatched to the London warehouse of Green Global Earth (“GGE”) following a standard customs inspection. This shipment is part of more than CAD $1,200,000 worth of TAAT™ purchase orders for distribution in the United Kingdom and Ireland, markets in which GGE is the exclusive TAAT™ distributor.



In a press release dated August 20, 2021 , the Company announced that Public Health England issued a Confirmation of Registration authorizing TAAT™ to be sold in Great Britain. The Company expects TAAT™ to benefit from several competitive advantages in the United Kingdom to include a lower price point than tobacco cigarettes and the “shelf appeal” of TAAT™’s colourful packaging in comparison to the “plain” packaging required by law for all tobacco products. Furthermore, based on Philip Morris International’s stated intention to stop selling tobacco cigarettes in the United Kingdom by 20301, it will become the first market in the world where brands such as Marlboro will not compete with TAAT™. The Company plans to expand its Beyond Nicotine™ initiative (announced in an April 23, 2021 press release) into the United Kingdom in support of market conditions that seek to mitigate the prevalence of nicotine products.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Less than one year after the first retail launch of TAAT™ in Ohio, we could not be more enthusiastic about our first international expansion materializing shortly after we cleared the 1,000-store threshold in the United States last week2. GGE has proven to be an invaluable distribution partner for us in navigating the steps required to bring TAAT™ into the United Kingdom and Ireland. In addition to our advantages with respect to price and packaging in the United Kingdom, we also believe TAAT™ Menthol can be extremely appealing to smokers of legal age in the U.K. who preferred mentholated tobacco cigarettes before they were banned nationwide last year3. All three varieties of TAAT™ will soon be hitting store shelves in both the United Kingdom and Ireland in what we believe will be among the first of many launches in new global markets.”

Story continues

Sources

1 - https://www.npr.org/2021/07/26/1020571339/marlboro-maker-ceo-says-the-company-plans-to-stop-selling-smokes-in-the-u-k

2 - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/09/24/2303169/0/en/TAAT-Now-Sold-in-Over-1-000-U-S-Stores-More-Than-600-000-Packs-Sold-to-Date-in-U-S.html

3 - https://www.acs.org.uk/advice/menthol-ban

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC.

“Setti Coscarella”

Setti Coscarella, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

TAAT™ Investor Relations

1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)

investor@taatglobal.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

References

1 British American Tobacco - The Global Market

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of TAAT™ in the tobacco industry, in addition to the following: Pending inspection and potential release of the shipment of more than 43,000 TAAT™ packs for sale in the United Kingdom, performance of TAAT™ launch in United Kingdom and Ireland, potential launches of TAAT™ in additional international markets. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc. can be found under the Company's profile on http://sedar.com .



