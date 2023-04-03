TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc. Files Financial Statements for its Fiscal Q1 2023

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) announces that the financial statements for its Fiscal Q1 2023 (three-month period ended January 31, 2023) have been filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).



An overview of select highlights from the Company’s Fiscal Q1 2023 financial statements is provided below. All figures displayed are in Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise.

Current Assets grew by 2.9% from the last audited financial statements (as at October 31, 2022) from $10,681,970 to $11,000,221;

Compared to the Company’s Fiscal Q1 in 2022, sales increased to $23,286,963 from $469,782 (with costs of goods sold of $22,178,902 and $337,817, respectively), resulting in a gross profit of $1,108,061 compared to $131,965 in Fiscal Q1 2022; and

The Company reduced its expenses by over 44% from $7,446,404 in its Fiscal Q1 2022 to $4,139,958 in its Fiscal Q1 2023.



Please refer to the official filing Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) on SEDAR for all disclosures.

TAAT® Chief Executive Officer Michael Saxon commented, "By significantly reducing the Company's expenses, we have been able to find more efficient ways to grow our branded products. Additionally, in the Company's Fiscal Q1 2023 our Ohio-based subsidiary ADCO Distributors, Inc. delivered sales growth year-over-year despite challenging headwinds. We thank our retail and institutional shareholders for their continued support as we move forward in 2023."

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

TAAT® is a vertically integrated consumer product and distribution company, generating more than CAD $90 million in overall gross revenue annually. TAAT® is strategically expanding its product categories including tobacco and reduced-risk alternatives, hemp, kratom, and other emerging CPG segments. TAAT® has facilities to include a processing plant in Nevada as well as a distribution centre in Canton, Ohio, leveraging existing retail shelf space and pipelines into national wholesale channels.

