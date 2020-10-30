Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Samay Shah Attacked, Actor Shares Pic of Goon Online

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah, who essays the role of Gogi in the popular comedy show was threatened by goons outside his residence in Borivali, Mumbai. CCTV footage of the alleged incident is making rounds on the Internet. The actor also shared a screenshot from the footage on his Instagram stories and accused him of threatening him.

“This man came in my building two days back, started abusing me for no reason, i have no idea who is he?, what was reason behind abusing me? He was also giving me threat that i will kill you. I am giving this information to all those who love me because I think it would be better for me and my family if something happens. Thankyou,” he wrote along with the picture of a man.





Speaking to SpotboyE, Shah's mother said it isn’t the first time that they’ve experienced something like this, in fact in a span of 15 days, this was the third incident. Detailing the incident, she said, "We stay on the first floor and we have a main road facing the house. All of sudden while I was at the window, I saw a guy passing by in a rickshaw abusing Samay loudly. I wasn’t able to see his face. Then one more time this guy entered our building premises and started yelling and threatening to kill him. We went to him and asked what his problem with Samay is but he didn’t reply and instead continued using bad language. And this was for the third time when he attacked Samay.”

“I can’t tell you how disturbed I am with the whole incident. I fear to send him on shoots alone as he must be stalking him. Yesterday, we got hold of the building CCTV footage and we were shocked to see, not only him but there were more than 5 people who were waiting outside the gate. I just hope the police nabs them the soonest,” she added.





Shah told the portal that the family has taken legal help and has filed a police complaint into the matter.