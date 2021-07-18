Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah Start Shoot For 'Blurr'

Taapsee Pannu recently announced that she had started a production house named Outsider Films. She later announced the name of her first production, Blurr. Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah have started shooting for the film in Nainital. Both of them shared pictures from their first day of shoot.

Taapsee shared a picture of herself with the script, preparing for the role, and wrote, "Shubh Aarambh ! Let’s do this Gayatri !" Gulshan shared a picture of the duo with a caption, "Mr and Mrs Blurr."

Taapsee had announced her production house, 'Outsider Films' in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"Last year when it was almost a decade since I plunged into the dream this Indian Film Industry is, I never knew I will not just float but actually learn to swim my way through. For someone who never dreamt of being a public figure I am forever grateful to everyone who has bestowed so much love and trust in me and my work. Time for some payback, because with great power comes greater responsibility. So, wish me luck and I promise to try my best to bring the best, coz the view is the best from the 'outside,'" she wrote.

Blurr is directed by Ajay Bahl. Taapsee's co-producer Pranjal Khandhdiya told ETimes that Blurr is not a run-of-the-mill-film.

"Blurr is a very gripping story. It deals with fear, the most basic human sentiment. We all fear something. How we deal with it is this spine-chilling experience that Bahl and Pawan Sony have written together. " - Pranjal Khandhdiya, Co-producer

Taapsee had announced her first production on Instagram alongwith the poster for the film. In the poster, Taapsee is blindfolded while someone's hands hold it in place. Taapsee Pannu also has other releases lined up including Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, and Rashmi Rocket.

