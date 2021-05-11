Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Juhani Elomaa
TAALERI PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 11 MAY 2021 AT 10:15 (EEST)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Elomaa, Juhani
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20210511084235_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-07
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: GIFT, DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: N/A
(2): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: N/A
(3): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 60,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com