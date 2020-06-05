TAAL Enters Definitive Agreements With Codugh in Support of Marketplace That Will Accelerate Delivery of 5-Year Strategic Vision

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2020 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE:TAAL.CN - News) (FWB:9SQ.F - News) ("TAAL") has entered into a definitive share purchase and equity financing agreement and development agreement (the "Agreements") with Codugh Pty Ltd. (the "Company") an Australian technology company. The Company's principal asset is Codugh, an on-demand application programming interface ("API") marketplace that incentivises developers globally to post and get compensation for their APIs. Through the Agreements, TAAL has agreed to acquire 20% of the Company, the proceeds of which will be used to further develop, launch, and scale the Company's products and platform. The investment is expected to further the development and commercialization of TAAL's merchant API services layer, which uses the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain infrastructure for its operation and monetization.

Shashank Signhal and Andrew Snow founded the Company with the goal of building a simple yet robust API marketplace that would finally allow developers to monetize their code, by posting their APIs to a public platform and getting paid in real-time. The Codugh marketplace is successful because of the micropayments feature of the BSV blockchain, which allows consumers to browse and choose an API that suits their needs, and pays the developer every time their API is called. This type of innovative marketplace for developers is unprecedented, and will help bridge a gap between blockchain business ideas and economic opportunity. The Codugh business model differentiates itself from the traditional subscription-fee model by creating a service that is only operational on a functioning micropayments network, and can handle on-demand, real-time payments, solving the problem of paying developers for producing new services.

"We have worked hard to get to where we are today, and are thrilled to be recognized by TAAL, one of the leaders in the blockchain technology industry, " said Shashank Singhal, CEO of the Company. "The global API management market has been predicted to be worth US$6.2 billion by 2024, but we hope to reach even beyond that, to the global developer community. To build Codugh, we needed to create a truly on-demand system that was powered by microtransactions and could scale massively. This was only possible on BSV."

TAAL views the Agreements as an important investment that aligns with its strategic vision. The Codugh model serves to highlight the potential of the microservice economy made possible by the BSV network. The micropayments feature of the blockchain creates new revenue streams outside of digital assets, where hashing rig operators can process fees at a more granular level, and in the case of APIs, on a per call basis. This will help clients avoid long term contracts, while also allowing for the possibility of charging fees at fractions of a cent. In the past, such services would normally have had to be given away for free due to the costs associated with payment methods available from traditional financial institutions, while still exposing the developers to contend with distributed denial of service attacks (DDoS).

"We are very excited to collaborate with Codugh," states Jerry Chan, CEO of TAAL. "The Codugh team complements TAAL's transaction processing services , and allows businesses and development projects built upon BSV to add seamless API integration to their products and services. This is an important step forward in our 5-year strategic vision."

About TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE:TAAL.CN - News) delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications upon the Bitcoin SV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users.

