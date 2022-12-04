Ta Win Holdings Berhad First Quarter 2023 Earnings: RM0.002 loss per share (vs RM0.001 loss in 1Q 2022)

Ta Win Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TAWIN) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM183.1m (up 174% from 1Q 2022).

  • Net loss: RM6.38m (loss widened by 95% from 1Q 2022).

  • RM0.002 loss per share (further deteriorated from RM0.001 loss in 1Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Ta Win Holdings Berhad shares are down 7.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for Ta Win Holdings Berhad (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

