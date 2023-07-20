Is Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TAANN) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TAANN) stock increased significantly by 10% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ta Ann Holdings Berhad is:

16% = RM317m ÷ RM2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.2% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Ta Ann Holdings Berhad was able to see an impressive net income growth of 43% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 22% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is TAANN fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Ta Ann Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's significant three-year median payout ratio of 54% (where it is retaining only 46% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Additionally, Ta Ann Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 50%. Still, forecasts suggest that Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's future ROE will drop to 8.8% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

