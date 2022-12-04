Ta Ann Holdings Berhad Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.23 (vs RM0.23 in 3Q 2021)

Ta Ann Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TAANN) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM594.9m (up 22% from 3Q 2021).

  • Net income: RM101.5m (down 1.7% from 3Q 2021).

  • Profit margin: 17% (down from 21% in 3Q 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: RM0.23 (down from RM0.23 in 3Q 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Ta Ann Holdings Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to fall by 15% p.a. on average during the next 3 years compared to a 8.9% decline forecast for the Forestry industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Forestry industry.

The company's shares are up 5.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Ta Ann Holdings Berhad (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

