This celebrity-loved hairdryer is on sale for only $155 — get it now during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Looking for more beauty tips, trends and editor-approved tricks and recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

View photos T3 Cura Professional Digital Ionic Hair Dryer More





Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale general public is just around the corner, and like you, we’ve been counting down the days until the kick-off of this highly anticipated sale which officially opens to the public Aug. 19. But if you’re a Nordy Club Cardmember, you can gain early access depending on your membership status.

ALSO SEE: Nordstrom Ambassadors now have access to the Anniversary Sale: Shop 12 of our favourite sale picks now

While Icons have had early access to the sale since Aug. 4, as of today, Ambassador status holders are now able to shop this huge savings event. Promising to offer the biggest savings and the lowest prices of the year, there’s truly no better time to snag fashion finds from your favourite labels and to finally discover cult-favourite beauty hits.

One of them being T3’s Cura Professional Digital Ionic Hair Dryer which is currently marked down to $155 — originally $235.

ALSO SEE: We scanned all 245 Beauty Exclusives included in the Nordstrom Anniversary sale - here's 12 of our top picks

Loved by celebs and used by renowned hairstylists worldwide, this Innovative hairdryer is designed to digitally-controlled heat combined with a wide, gentle airstream to effortlessly dry wet hair while maintaining natural texture, body and shine. Powered by an ion generator, negative ions smooth the hair cuticle for soft, frizz-free styles —perfect for those with tight curls and coils.

View photos T3 Cura Professional Digital Ionic Hair Dryer More

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $155 (originally $235)

Made to work best on your hair type, the Cura hair dryer comes equipped with three heat speeds and two speed settings combined with a lock-in cool-shot button create for ultimate control and customization of our styling routine. It also includes a drying and styling concentrator attachment which helps dry the hair evenly and quickly with a wide volume of hair.

ALSO SEE: Meghan Markle's Vega sneakers are included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale - here's how to get yours before anyone else

Looking to perfect a salon-like blowout at home? While this luxurious white and rose gold hairdryer is packed with heat (the right kind) and the latest hair-loving technology, it is also light in weight and features an ergonomic handle ensure comfortable and easy styling.

Story continues