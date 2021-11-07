T20 World Cup: New Zealand expecting fireworks from England despite Jason Roy injury after knocking out India

(AP)

New Zealand know they are in for a huge challenge knocking England out of the T20 World Cup despite the absence of Jason Roy.

The batsman pulled up with a potentially serious calf injury in his team’s final Super 12 game and the results of a scan are expected on Monday.

During England’s nervous wait, their semi-final opponents were revealed with New Zealand cruising past Afghanistan to set up a clash in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday - knocking out India in the process.

Black Caps star Adam Milne has insisted that the Group I winners can still produce plenty of fireworks, even without Roy and injured bowler Tymal Mills.

"I think when you look at the England order, they've got guys that can easily slot in to open," Milne said on Sunday. "Jonny Bairstow has opened before, so I think whatever team they have coming out against us, it's going to be a really strong team. We'll have to be right on the mark.

"Obviously, they're a world-class team that's sort of proven over the last few years that in white-ball competitions they're extremely strong. They've got a powerful batting order and a very skilled bowling group. We know it's going to be a real tough challenge.

"But saying that, we've also got a really good group with some really skilled bowlers, seamers and spinners and a really good batting group. We're confident we can go out and beat anyone in this tournament."

Captain Kane Williamson led from the front with an unbeaten 40 as the Kiwis reached their 125-run target with 11 balls to spare against Afghanistan.

Williamson shared in an unbroken stand of 68 from 57 balls for the third wicket with Devon Conway, who weighed in with 36 not out in what proved a straightforward run chase.

Afghanistan, who had gone into the match with an outside chance of making the last four themselves, failed to post a competitive total despite an impressive 73 from Najibullah Zadran.

The result confirmed India’s early exit, which had always looked likely after defeats to New Zealand and Pakistan to kick off their Super 12s campaign. They face Namibia in a dead-rubber on Monday.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik cracked blistering half-centuries as the former T20 world champions eased past Scotland by 72 runs to seal top spot in Group II and set up a semi-final meeting with Australia.

Azam opted to bat first after winning the toss and led from the front with a 47-ball 66 that contained five boundaries and three sixes before Malik put the Scots to the sword with a 18-ball 54 dotted by six hits over the ropes.

Mohammad Hafeez also joined the party with a 19-ball 31 to help them reach a commanding 189-4 in their 20 overs, with 114 coming off the final eight.

The winless Scots had little reward in their final Super 12 stage clash in Sharjah, with spinner Chris Greaves’ two wickets - that of Azam and Fakhar Zaman - coming at the cost of 43 runs in his four overs.

