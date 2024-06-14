T20 World Cup: Tables, top run-scorers and top wicket-takers

Listen to commentary from every game of the 2024 T20 World Cup across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app (UK users only) [Getty Images]

The Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States is in full swing.

BBC Sport looks at how each group is shaping up and who is leading the race for top run-scorer and wicket-taker.

T20 World Cup tables

[BBC Sport]

[BBC Sport]

[BBC Sport]

[BBC Sport]

Who are the top run-scorers at the 2024 T20 World Cup?

1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) - 167 runs

2. Aaron Jones (USA) - 141

3. David Warner (Australia) - 115

4. Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) - 114

5. Andries Gous (USA) - 102

Who are the top wicket-takers at the 2024 T20 World Cup?

1. Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan) - 12 wickets

=2. Anrich Nortje (South Africa), Adam Zampa (Australia), Alzarri Joseph (West Indies) - Eight

=5. Hardik Pandya & Arshdeep Singh (India), Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh) - Seven