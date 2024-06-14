T20 World Cup: Tables, top run-scorers and top wicket-takers
The Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States is in full swing.
BBC Sport looks at how each group is shaping up and who is leading the race for top run-scorer and wicket-taker.
T20 World Cup tables
Who are the top run-scorers at the 2024 T20 World Cup?
1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) - 167 runs
2. Aaron Jones (USA) - 141
3. David Warner (Australia) - 115
4. Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) - 114
5. Andries Gous (USA) - 102
Who are the top wicket-takers at the 2024 T20 World Cup?
1. Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan) - 12 wickets
=2. Anrich Nortje (South Africa), Adam Zampa (Australia), Alzarri Joseph (West Indies) - Eight
=5. Hardik Pandya & Arshdeep Singh (India), Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh) - Seven