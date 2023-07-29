From T20 World Cup success to Ashes triumphs – Stuart Broad’s career in pictures

England bowler Stuart Broad has announced he will retire from Test cricket following the Ashes.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his international career in pictures.

Broad burst onto the scene, helping Leicestershire to win the T20 Cup (Malcolm Couzens/PA)

Broad, top, and Kevin Pietersen celebrate after running out West Indies batter Brian Lara during the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Broad, centre, and his England team-mates celebrate taking the wicket of West Indies’ batter Devon Smith during a One Day International at Lord’s in July 2007 (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

Broad takes the acclaim after dismissing Sri Lanka’s Chaminda Vaas to claim his first Test wicket on debut in Colombo in December 2007 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Broad, second left, with England team-mates, including Kevin Pietersen, Alastair Cook, Paul Collingwood and James Anderson, during a 2008 kit launch at Lord’s (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Broad shows his frustration during England’s 2008 ODI series in India (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Broad with sister Gemma, England’s assistant video analyst, during the 2009 Ashes (Gareth Copley/PA)

Broad celebrates bowling Australia captain Ricky Ponting during the fourth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s in 2009 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Broad with the urn in the changing room at the Oval in 2009 following the first of his four successful Ashes series (Gareth Copley/PA)

Pietersen, Broad, Graham Swann and Paul Collingwood, left to right, celebrate England winning the 2010 ICC World Twenty20 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Broad celebrates scoring a century against Pakistan at Lord’s in 2010. He made 169 off 297 balls before being trapped lbw by Saeed Ajmal (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Broad, Anderson, Pietersen and Prior pose for a photograph with the then Mayor of London Boris Johnson at a reception in Mumbai, India in 2012 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Broad and Prior celebrate with the Ashes urn at Lord’s in 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)

Broad, left, shares a laugh with long-term England team-mate Anderson during the 2013-14 Ashes at the MCG in Melbourne (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Australia’s Steve Smith during day two of the fourth Ashes Test in 2015. He registered career-best figures of eight for 15 at Trent Bridge (Nick Potts/PA)

Broad and Joe Root celebrate after winning the 2015 Ashes following the fourth Test at Trent Bridge (Philip Brown/PA)

Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies batter Kraigg Brathwaite at Old Trafford in 2020 to become only the seventh bowler to reach 500 career Test wickets (Martin Rickett/PA)

Broad, left, and Anderson relax during a nets session at Edgbaston in June 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Australia’s Travis Head – the 600th Test dismissal of his career – in the penultimate match of the 2023 Ashes series (Mike Egerton/PA)