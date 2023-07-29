From T20 World Cup success to Ashes triumphs – Stuart Broad’s career in pictures

PA Sport staff
·3 min read

England bowler Stuart Broad has announced he will retire from Test cricket following the Ashes.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his international career in pictures.

Broad burst onto the scene, helping Leicestershire to win the T20 Cup
Broad burst onto the scene, helping Leicestershire to win the T20 Cup (Malcolm Couzens/PA)
Broad, top, and Kevin Pietersen celebrate after running out West Indies batter Brian Lara during the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup
Broad, top, and Kevin Pietersen celebrate after running out West Indies batter Brian Lara during the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Broad, centre, and his England team-mates celebrate taking the wicket of West Indies&#x002019; batter Devon Smith during a One Day International at Lord&#x002019;s in July 2007
Broad, centre, and his England team-mates celebrate taking the wicket of West Indies’ batter Devon Smith during a One Day International at Lord’s in July 2007 (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)
Broad takes the acclaim after dismissing Sri Lanka&#x002019;s Chaminda Vaas to claim his first Test wicket on debut in Colombo in December 2007
Broad takes the acclaim after dismissing Sri Lanka’s Chaminda Vaas to claim his first Test wicket on debut in Colombo in December 2007 (Gareth Copley/PA)
Broad, second left, with England team-mates, including Kevin Pietersen, Alastair Cook, Paul Collingwood and James Anderson, during a 2008 kit launch at Lord&#x002019;s
Broad, second left, with England team-mates, including Kevin Pietersen, Alastair Cook, Paul Collingwood and James Anderson, during a 2008 kit launch at Lord’s (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Broad shows his frustration during England&#39;s 2008 ODI series in India
Broad shows his frustration during England’s 2008 ODI series in India (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Broad with sister Gemma, England&#39;s assistant video analyst, during the 2009 Ashes
Broad with sister Gemma, England’s assistant video analyst, during the 2009 Ashes (Gareth Copley/PA)
Broad celebrates bowling Australia captain Ricky Ponting during the fourth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord&#x002019;s in 2009
Broad celebrates bowling Australia captain Ricky Ponting during the fourth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s in 2009 (Gareth Copley/PA)
Broad with the urn in the changing room at the Oval in 2009 following the first of his four successful Ashes series
Broad with the urn in the changing room at the Oval in 2009 following the first of his four successful Ashes series (Gareth Copley/PA)
Kevin Pietersen, Broad, Graham Swann and Paul Collingwood, left to right, celebrate England winning the 2010 ICC World Twenty20 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados
Pietersen, Broad, Graham Swann and Paul Collingwood, left to right, celebrate England winning the 2010 ICC World Twenty20 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Broad celebrates scoring a century against Pakistan at Lord&#x002019;s in 2010. He made 169 off 297 balls before being trapped lbw by Saeed Ajmal
Broad celebrates scoring a century against Pakistan at Lord’s in 2010. He made 169 off 297 balls before being trapped lbw by Saeed Ajmal (Anthony Devlin/PA)
England cricketers Broad, James Anderson, Kevin Pietersen and Matt Prior pose for a photograph with the then Mayor of London Boris Johnson at a reception in Mumbai, India in 2012
Broad, Anderson, Pietersen and Prior pose for a photograph with the then Mayor of London Boris Johnson at a reception in Mumbai, India in 2012 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Broad and Matt Prior celebrate with the Ashes urn at Lord&#39;s in 2013
Broad and Prior celebrate with the Ashes urn at Lord’s in 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)
Broad, left, shares a laugh with long-term England team-mate James Anderson during the 2013-14 Ashes at the MCG in Melbourne
Broad, left, shares a laugh with long-term England team-mate Anderson during the 2013-14 Ashes at the MCG in Melbourne (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Australia&#x002019;s Steve Smith during day two of the fourth Ashes Test in 2015. He registered career-best figures of eight for 15 at Trent Bridge
Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Australia’s Steve Smith during day two of the fourth Ashes Test in 2015. He registered career-best figures of eight for 15 at Trent Bridge (Nick Potts/PA)
Broad and Joe Root celebrate after winning the 2015 Ashes following the fourth Test at Trent Bridge
Broad and Joe Root celebrate after winning the 2015 Ashes following the fourth Test at Trent Bridge (Philip Brown/PA)
Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies batter Kraigg Brathwaitein at Old Trafford in 2020 to become only the seventh bowler to reach 500 career Test wickets
Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies batter Kraigg Brathwaite at Old Trafford in 2020 to become only the seventh bowler to reach 500 career Test wickets (Martin Rickett/PA)
Broad, left, and James Anderson relax during a nets session at Edgbaston in June 2021
Broad, left, and Anderson relax during a nets session at Edgbaston in June 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Australia&#x002019;s Travis Head - the 600th Test dismissal of his career - in the final match of the 2023 Ashes series
Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Australia’s Travis Head – the 600th Test dismissal of his career – in the penultimate match of the 2023 Ashes series (Mike Egerton/PA)
Broad with former England captain Michael Atherton after announcing his retirement on Sky Sports following day three of the fifth Ashes Test
Broad with former England captain Michael Atherton after announcing his retirement on Sky Sports following day three of the fifth Ashes Test (Mike Egerton/PA)