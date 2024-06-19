T20 World Cup: Reece Topley predicts Super 8 batting surge as England eye West Indies win

When naming a squad for this T20 World Cup in the spring, England made no secret of how heavily their thinking had been influenced by their high-scoring tour to the Caribbean before Christmas.

"It was a slugfest, really," said Rob Key, the ECB's managing director of men's cricket. "Six after six, both teams trading blows. It became apparent how much value you have to put on the power game."

Record-shattering run-making in the IPL only added to the expectation of a batters' World Cup, and yet, so far, such predictions have landed wide of the tramlines.

Weather has played its part, so, too, some bowling brilliance, several challenging wickets and an outright stinker in New York. In the entire group stage, only three totals exceeded 200.

Problem-solving: Reece Topley believes things are about to get tricky for bowlers at the T20 World Cup (Getty Images)

As the Super 8 stage begins on Wednesday, however, England seamer Reece Topley expects the tide to start to turn, with the reigning champions meeting West Indies overnight in St Lucia, where on Monday the hosts smashed 218 for five against Afghanistan.

"The wickets have been kind to bowlers so far, so it might be time to take a bit of medicine," Topley admitted. "We might be in the business of problem-solving now.

"You can probably say towards the end that a single is a win now, whereas last week you could be a bit more attacking and a bit more aggressive with field placings.

"Our batters might be licking their lips, though, and hopefully they can deliver."

England, who also have South Africa and surprise package the USA in their half of the Super 8, feel better tracks and higher scores will suit them.

Even having batted collectively for fewer than half of the group stage's intended 80 overs, there has been time for key batters Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Harry Brook and Jonny Bairstow to find some rhythm.

Where and whether Will Jacks fits into the lineup is the one form-based concern, though Liam Livingstone is also a fitness doubt.

The trouble is that West Indies feel exactly the same and, bar captain Rovman Powell, their entire lineup has delivered at least one match-defining innings already.