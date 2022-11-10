T20 World Cup: Pick your team of the tournament ahead of final

England's Sam Curran (left), India's Virat Kohli (centre) and Pakistan's Shadab Khan (right) are all available to be picked after starring in the Super 12s

ICC Men's T20 World Cup final Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 13 November Time: 08:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary of every game on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary and in-play videos (available to UK users only) on the website and app.

After three weeks of thrilling action, the T20 World Cup is heading towards an exciting finale.

A bumper crowd is expected at the MCG this weekend and there are 22 players still dreaming of being the World Cup final hero.

However, we have already seen a host of mesmerising performances with brilliantly brutal knocks, stunning spells and breathtaking catches aplenty. But who makes your team of the tournament?

Pick your XI from the players below and don't forget to share your team on social media using #bbccricket. We'll reveal the final XI in our live text commentary of Sunday's final.

All stats correct as of 10 November.