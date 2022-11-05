T20 World Cup: Who needs what to qualify for semi-finals?

Aaron Finch, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler and Virat Kohli
ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Hosts: Australia Dates: 16 October-13 November

Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary of every game on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.

The Super 12 stage of the Men's T20 World Cup is set for a thrilling climax with two semi-final places still up for grabs.

New Zealand and England have taken the top two spots from Group 1, with hosts and defending champions Australia knocked out.

But Group 2 is yet to be decided, with all three teams who can qualify for the last four in action on the final day of the group stages.

But what are the permutations? And how do you calculate net run-rate?

BBC Sport has been crunching the numbers to find out...

Group 1 - Final table

New Zealand will play Group 2 runners-up in the first semi-final in Sydney on Wednesday at 08:00 GMT.

England will play the winners of Group 2 in the second semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday at 08:00.

Group 2

Remaining fixtures (all times GMT): Sunday, 6 Nov: South Africa v Netherlands (00:00), Pakistan v Bangladesh (04:00), Zimbabwe v India (08:00).

India will progress with victory over Zimbabwe or a wash-out.

South Africa need to beat the Netherlands in their final game.

Bangladesh must beat Pakistan in their final game and hope India lose to Zimbabwe, although they could still miss out unless they improve their net run-rate.

Pakistan must beat Bangladesh and hope South Africa lose to the Netherlands (or the game is washed out) or India lose to Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe are all but out. They need the Netherlands to beat South Africa, Pakistan-Bangladesh to be washed out and to beat India. Even then they would also need to vastly improve their net run-rate.

The Netherlands can no longer qualify.

How is net run-rate calculated?

Run-rate is the average number of runs scored per over by a team in their entire innings - so, for example, a score of 160 off 20 overs equals eight runs per over.

Net run-rate is calculated by subtracting the opposition's run-rate from the other team's run-rate.

The winning side will therefore have a positive net run-rate, and the losers a negative net run-rate.

In a tournament, net run-rate is worked out by taking the average runs per over scored by that team in each game and subtracting the average runs per over scored against them in each game.

If a team is bowled out inside their allotted overs, their run-rate is calculated by dividing the runs by the maximum overs they could have batted - 20 overs in the case of this tournament.

