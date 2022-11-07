T20 World Cup: Fixtures, results & scorecards

Glenn Phillips
Glenn Phillips

First round

Group A: Sri Lanka, Namibia, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands

Group B: West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe, Ireland

October

16 Sri Lanka v Namibia, Geelong

Namibia won by 55 runs

Scorecard; Table; Report

16 UAE v Netherlands, Geelong

Netherlands won by three wickets

Scorecard; Table; Report

17 West Indies v Scotland, Hobart

Scotland won by 42 runs

Scorecard; Table; Report

17 Zimbabwe v Ireland, Hobart

Zimbabwe won by 31 runs

Scorecard; Table; Report

18 Namibia v Netherlands, Geelong

Netherlands won by five wickets

Scorecard; Table; Report

18 Sri Lanka v UAE, Geelong

Sri Lanka won by 79 runs

Scorecard; Table; Report

19 Scotland v Ireland, Hobart

Ireland won by six wickets

Scorecard; Table; Report

19 West Indies v Zimbabwe, Hobart

West Indies won by 31 runs

Scorecard; Table; Report

20 Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Geelong

Sri Lanka won by 16 runs

Scorecard; Table; Report

20 Namibia v UAE, Geelong

UAE won by 7 runs

Scorecard; Table; Report

21 West Indies v Ireland, Hobart

Ireland won by nine wickets

Scorecard; Table; Report

21 Scotland v Zimbabwe, Hobart

Zimbabwe won by five wickets

Scorecard; Table; Report

Super 12

Group 1: Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland

Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Netherlands

October

22 New Zealand v Australia, Sydney

New Zealand won by 89 runs

Scorecard; Table; Report

22 England v Afghanistan, Perth

England won by five wickets

Scorecard; Table; Report

23 Sri Lanka v Ireland, Hobart

Sri Lanka won by nine wickets

Scorecard; Table; Report

23 India v Pakistan, Melbourne

India won by four wickets

Scorecard; Table; Report

24 Bangladesh v Netherlands, Hobart

Bangladesh won by nine runs

Scorecard; Table; Report

24 South Africa v Zimbabwe, Hobart

No result

Scorecard; Table; Report

25 Australia v Sri Lanka, Perth

Australia won by seven wickets

Scorecard; Table; Report

26 England v Ireland, Melbourne

Ireland won by five runs (DLS method)

Scorecard; Table; Report

26 New Zealand v Afghanistan, Melbourne

No result

Scorecard; Table; Report

27 South Africa v Bangladesh, Sydney

South Africa won by 104 runs

Scorecard; Table; Report

27 India v Netherlands, Sydney

India won by 56 runs

Scorecard; Table; Report

27 Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Perth

Zimbabwe won by one run

Scorecard; Table; Report

28 Afghanistan v Ireland, Melbourne

No result

Scorecard; Table; Report

28 England v Australia, Melbourne

No result

Scorecard; Table; Report

29 New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sydney

New Zealand won by 65 runs

Scorecard; Table; Report

30 Bangladesh v Zimbabwe, Brisbane

Bangladesh won by three runs

Scorecard; Table; Report

30 Pakistan v Netherlands, Perth

Pakistan won by six wickets

Scorecard; Table; Report

30 India v South Africa, Perth

South Africa won by five wickets

Scorecard; Table; Report

31 Australia v Ireland, Brisbane

Australia won by 42 runs

Scorecard; Table; Report

November

1 Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Brisbane

Sri Lanka won by six wickets

Scorecard; Table; Report

1 England v New Zealand, Brisbane

England won by 20 runs

Scorecard; Table; Report

2 Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Adelaide

Netherlands won by five wickets

Scorecard; Table; Report

2 India v Bangladesh, Adelaide

India won by five runs (DLS method)

Scorecard; Table; Report

3 Pakistan v South Africa, Sydney

Pakistan won by 33 runs (DLS method)

Scorecard; Table; Report

4 New Zealand v Ireland, Adelaide

New Zealand won by 35 runs

Scorecard; Table; Report

4 Australia v Afghanistan, Adelaide

Australia won by four runs

Scorecard; Table; Report

5 England v Sri Lanka, Sydney

England won by four wickets

Scorecard; Report; 'Stokes delivers once again'

6 South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide

Netherlands won by 13 runs

Scorecard; Table; Report

6 Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide

Pakistan won by five wickets

Scorecard; Table; Report

6 India v Zimbabwe, Melbourne

India won by 71 runs

Scorecard; Table; Report

Knockout stage

9 Semi-final, Sydney: New Zealand v Pakistan (08:00 GMT)

10 Semi-final, Adelaide: India v England (08:00 GMT)

13 Final, Melbourne (08:00 GMT)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

