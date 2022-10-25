T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule, England fixtures, how to watch and latest odds

Tim Wigmore
·5 min read
The men's T20 World Cup, the second in a year because of delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, began in Geelong on October 16 with Namibia's victory over Asia Cup-holders Sri Lanka in the eight-team preliminary round.

Following their success in the first round, Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe qualified for the Super 12, where they join the eight automatic qualifiers: England, Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and New Zealand.

England's 4-3 series victory in Pakistan followed by the 2-0 win over Australia and a fifth one-off success against Pakistan at the Gabba has raised hopes of their World Cup chances considerably and, in the latter series in their favourite country for batting, Alex Hales and Dawid Malan nailed down their places in the top three alongside captain Jos Buttler.

England's start to the tournament could hardly have been finer, their impressive fielding getting the better of Afghanistan in their opener on October 22 to the tune of five wickets. Adil Rashid and Jos Buttler both pulled off show-stopping catches to halt Afghanistan's early progress, and consistent bowling from Sam Curran and Ben Stokes set up a straightforward 113 target.

There was room for improvement, however, in England's run chase, but captain Buttler was able to celebrate the first World Cup victory under his stewardship once nerves were brought to heel.

When is it?

The 2022 T20 World Cup got under way with Sri Lanka's defeat by Namibia on Oct 16, and runs for nearly a month with the final scheduled for November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Who is hosting the T20 World Cup?

Australia are defending their title on home turf. Matches are taking place across the country at the MCG, the SCG, the Gabba, the Adelaide Oval, the Perth Stadium, the Bellerive Oval in Hobart and Kardina Park in Geelong.

What are England's T20 fixtures?

England's group-stage fixtures are as follows:

  • Saturday, October 22 | England beat Afghanistan by five wickets

  • Wednesday, October 26 | vs Ireland, 5am BST

  • Friday, October 28 | vs Australia, 9am BST

  • Tuesday, November 1 | vs New Zealand, 8am GMT

  • Saturday, November 5 | vs Sri Lanka, 8am GMT

The semi-finals take place on November 9 and 10, with the final at the MCG on November 13.

How can I watch?

Every match of the tournament is being shown live on Sky Sports.

What is the tournament format?

The first stage of the T20 World Cup involves eight teams that had to go through a qualification phase: Namibia, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands in Group A and then Ireland, Scotland, Zimbabwe and West Indies in Group B.

Essentially forming the preliminary stage, the winner and runner-up from each group move forward to the next group stage, joining the teams already qualified. So Australia, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka (Group A winner) and Group B runner-up will be in Group 1, while Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, and Ireland (Group B winner) and Netherlands (Group A runner-up) make up Group 2.

After playing each other in the group, the top two from each group of the Super 12 stage progress to the knockout stages, comprising semi-finals and the final, the latter on November 13.

T20 World Cup tables

With the earlier stages done, these are now the teams that have reached the Super 12 stage.

Group 1: Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Ireland, Sri Lanka

Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Netherlands, Zimbabwe

Who is in England's squad?

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Standby players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson.

What is the latest news?

There is growing concern over crowd numbers, after England's match against Perth was played in a stadium that was only one-eighth full, with only 8,405 fans in the 60,000-capacity Optus Stadium.

Low numbers may be an unwanted consequence of the timing of this year's World Cup, as the tournament is being held earlier in the summer than traditional international fixtures in Australia.

However, the scene could hardly be more different in Melbourne, after an eye-popping 90,293 spectators poured into the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23 to watch India topple Pakistan.

How are England expected to do?

They went into last year's tournament as favourites before losing to New Zealand in the semi-final and have the firepower to go all the way. Their mettle was tested in Pakistan, fighting back from 3-2 down to take the series 4-3 and were forced out of their comfort zone by losing the toss in all three of their matches against Australia, setting winning totals in the first two and were on the verge of victory in the third before rain saved Australia's skin.

This summer's teething troubles under new coach Matthew Mott have been banished and, even without the injured Jonny Bairstow, confidence is high that England can attain the Holy Grail of being world champions in both white-ball formats simultaneously. Their recent form has shortened their odds considerably as Jasprit Bumrah's injury forces India to drift down to third on the bookies' chalkboard.

What are the latest odds?

  • India 5/2

  • Australia 4/1

  • England 3/1

  • Pakistan 7/1

  • New Zealand 7/1

  • South Africa 10/1

Information correct as of October 24

