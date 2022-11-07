T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule, England fixtures, how to watch and latest odds

Tim Wigmore
·4 min read
England celebrate during their win over New Zealand - PA

Jos Buttler's England team are into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after a last-over victory against Sri Lanka in Sydney.

England will play the winners of Group 2 in the World Cup semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday. The likeliest opponents are India, who will top the group if they beat Zimbabwe on Sunday, but England could also meet South Africa or Pakistan.

When is it?

The 2022 T20 World Cup got under way with Sri Lanka's defeat by Namibia on Oct 16, and runs for nearly a month with the final scheduled for November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Who is hosting the T20 World Cup?

Australia are defending their title on home turf. Matches are taking place across the country at the MCG, the SCG, the Gabba, the Adelaide Oval, the Perth Stadium, the Bellerive Oval in Hobart and Kardina Park in Geelong.

What are England's T20 fixtures?

England's group-stage fixtures are as follows:

The semi-finals take place on November 9 and 10, with the final at the MCG on November 13.

Australia crushed New Zealand in last year's T20 World Cup final - REUTERS

How can I watch?

Every match of the tournament is being shown live on Sky Sports.

What is the tournament format?

The first stage of the T20 World Cup involves eight teams that had to go through a qualification phase: Namibia, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands in Group A and then Ireland, Scotland, Zimbabwe and West Indies in Group B.

Essentially forming the preliminary stage, the winner and runner-up from each group move forward to the next group stage, joining the teams already qualified. So Australia, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka (Group A winner) and Ireland (Group B runner-up) will be in Group 1, while Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Zimbabwe (Group B winner) and Netherlands (Group A runner-up) make up Group 2.

After playing each other in the group, the top two from each group of the Super 12 stage progress to the knockout stages, comprising semi-finals and the final, the latter on November 13.

T20 World Cup tables

With the earlier stages done, these are now the teams that have reached the Super 12 stage.

Group 1: Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Ireland, Sri Lanka

Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Netherlands, Zimbabwe

Who is in England's squad?

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Standby players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson.

What is the latest England news?

England are waiting to hear whether Dawid Malan will be fit for their semi-final on Thursday. Malan suffered a groin strain while fielding against Sri Lanka and did not bat during England's tense run-chase. “It's too early to tell, but fingers crossed he'll pull up well,” said the captain Jos Buttler after the game. “He would have batted if he needed to. Running would have been difficult but he would have gone out there.”

How are England expected to do?

They went into last year's tournament as favourites before losing to New Zealand in the semi-final and have the firepower to go all the way. Their mettle was tested in Pakistan, fighting back from 3-2 down to take the series 4-3, and they were forced out of their comfort zone by losing the toss in all three of their matches against Australia. England set winning totals in the first two and were on the verge of victory in the third before rain saved Australia's skin.

This summer's teething troubles under new coach Matthew Mott seemed to have been banished and, even without the injured Jonny Bairstow and Jofra Archer, confidence was high that England could attain the Holy Grail of being world champions in both white-ball formats simultaneously.

They endured a shaky start, including a shock defeat to Ireland, but recovered to beat New Zealand and Sri Lanka to clinch a place in the last four.

What are the latest odds?

  • England 12/5

  • India 5/2

  • New Zealand 3/1

  • South Africa 10/3

  • Pakistan 25/1

Information correct as of November 5

