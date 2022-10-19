T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule, who’s in the England squad, and latest odds

T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule, who’s in the England squad, and how to watch on TV - AFP via Getty Images/Trevor Collins

The men's T20 World Cup, the second in a year because of delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, began in Geelong on October 16 with Namibia's victory over Asia Cup-holders Sri Lanka in the eight-team preliminary round.

Four teams will go through after playing three games each at that stage to join the eight automatic qualifiers: England, Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and New Zealand.

England's 4-3 series victory in Pakistan followed by the 2-0 win over Australia and a fifth one-off success against Pakistan at the Gabba has raised hopes of their World Cup chances considerably and, in the latter series in their favourite country for batting, Alex Hales and Dawid Malan nailed down their places in the top three alongside captain Jos Buttler.

There were very encouraging signs, too, from the form of Sam Curran, Mark Wood's venomous speed and Chris Woakes' undiminished new-ball mastery. The only real concerns centre on the bowlers with the best T20 records, Adil Rashid, who took a bit of tap though bagged vital wickets and Chris Jordan, who looked rusty after a lengthy injury lay-off.

Ben Stokes, who fielded brilliantly and bowled with great intelligence and heart against Australia, chipped in with the bat, making an 18-ball 36 in the victory over Pakistan while Liam Livingstone, finally back after injury, took one for eight off his two overs and hit two sixes in his16-ball 26.

When is it?

The tournament got under way with Sri Lanka's defeat by Namibia on Oct 16, and runs for nearly a month with the final scheduled for Nov 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Who will host the T20 World Cup?

Australia are defending their title on home turf. Matches are taking place across the country at the MCG, the SCG, the Gabba, the Adelaide Oval, the Perth Stadium, the Bellerive Oval in Hobart and Kardina Park in Geelong.

How can I watch?

Every match of the tournament will be shown live on Sky Sports.

What is the tournament schedule?

England's group-stage fixtures are as follows:

Story continues

Saturday, October 22 | vs Afghanistan, 12pm BST

Wednesday, October 26 | vs Qualifier TBC, 5am BST

Friday, October 28 | vs Australia, 9am BST

Tuesday, November 1 | vs New Zealand, 8am GMT

Saturday, November 5 | vs Qualifier TBC, 8am GMT

The semi-finals take place on November 9 and 10, with the final at the MCG on November 13.

Australia crushed New Zealand in last year's T20 World Cup final - REUTERS

What is the tournament format?

The first stage of the T20 World Cup involves eight teams that had to go through a qualification phase: Namibia, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands in Group A and then Ireland, Scotland, Zimbabwe and West Indies in Group B.

Essentially forming the preliminary stage, the winner and runner-up from each group move forward to the next group stage, joining the teams already qualified. So Australia, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand and Group A winner and Group B runner-up will be in Group 1, while Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, and Group B winner and Group A runner-up make up Group 2.

After playing each other in the group, the top two from each group of the Super 12 stage progress to the knockout stages, comprising semi-finals and the final, the latter on November 13.

T20 World Cup tables

This section will be updated with the World Cup tables when the Super 12 stage starts, but in the meantime here is a reminder of the two groups in the 'Super 12' stage.

Group A: Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Qualifier TBC, Qualifier TBC

Group B: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Qualifier TBC, Qualifier TBC

Who is in England's squad?

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Standby players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

What is the latest news?

England left-armer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the entirety of their World Cup campaign with injury.

Topley rolled his left ankle on a piece of advertisement foam on the boundary during some catching drills at Brisbane on Monday afternoon so he did not feature in their final warm-up against Pakistan.

It provides an unwanted headache for England as they travel to Perth to take on Afghanistan on Saturday, with Topley having become an increasingly dependable figure in the white-ball ranks since the turn of the year.

The 6ft 7in left-arm seamer has taken 17 wickets in 16 T20s in 2022 and can bowl anywhere in an innings, with an economy rate of 7.8 impressive given he operates mainly in the powerplay or at the death.

He will be replaced by either Richard Gleeson or Tymal Mills, pace bowlers who are among the travelling reserves with the England squad in Australia.

Tim Wigmore assesses England's selection decision: "Mills has tournament experience, having performed well at last year’s World Cup in the UAE, but has not played any cricket since Aug 10 due to injury.

"Gleeson has also had recent injuries, but he played two matches on the tour of Pakistan last month and made an impressive start to life as a late-blooming international cricketer this summer.

"But Mills has a far better record in T20 cricket in Australia than Gleeson, which could count in his favour."

How are England expected to do?

They went into last year's tournament as favourites before losing to New Zealand in the semi-final and have the firepower to go all the way. Their mettle was tested in Pakistan, fighting back from 3-2 down to take the series 4-3 and were forced out of their comfort zone by losing the toss in all three of their matches against Australia, setting winning totals in the first two and were on the verge of victory in the third before rain saved Australia's skin.

This summer's teething troubles under new coach Matthew Mott have been banished and, even without the injured Jonny Bairstow, confidence is high that England can attain the Holy Grail of being world champions in both white-ball formats simultaneously. Their recent form has shortened their odds considerably as Jasprit Bumrah's injury forces India to drift down to third on the bookies' chalkboard.

What are the latest odds?

Australia 11/4

England 3/1

India 7/2

South Africa 8/1

Pakistan 9/1

New Zealand 11/1

Information correct as of October 19