T20 World Cup 2022: Fixtures, dates and TV schedule

Greg Wilcox
·3 min read
T20 cricket world cup 2022 fixtures, dates and schedule cricket - PA
T20 cricket world cup 2022 fixtures, dates and schedule cricket - PA

The men's T20 World Cup returns next month – less than a year since Australia claimed the previous edition of the tournament. And Alex Hales looks poised to open the batting for England Down Under as his three-year international exile comes to an end following Jonny Bairstow's freak injury.

During his time away from international cricket, Hales has continued to be one of the leading T20 openers in the world. He was the top run scorer in the 2020/21 Big Bash and played a key role as Trent Rockets won this season’s Hundred

Can Hales help a new-look England T20 team topple Australia on home turf? The Aussies were relatively unfancied before winning last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE but will be expected to perform at home.

When is it?

The cricket tournament gets under way with Sri Lanka facing Namibia on October 16. It runs for nearly a month with the final scheduled for November 13.

Where is it taking place?

Australia will defend their title on home turf. Matches are taking place across the country at the MCG, The SCG, the Gabba, the Adelaide Oval, the Perth Stadium, the Bellerive Oval in Hobart and Kardina Park in Geelong.

How can I watch?

Every match of the tournament will be shown live on Sky Sports.

How does the tournament work?

The first stage of the T20 World Cup involves eight teams that had to go through a qualification phase: Namibia, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands in Group A and then Ireland, Scotland, Zimbabwe and West Indies in Group B.

Essentially forming the preliminary stage, the winner and runner-up from each group move forward to the next group stage, joining the teams already qualified. So Australia, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand and Group A winner and Group B runner-up will be in Group 1, while Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, and Group B winner and Group A runner-up make up Group 2.

After playing each other in the group, the top two from each group of the Super 12 stage progress to the knockout stages, comprising semi-finals and the final, the latter on November 13.

What is the latest news?

Alex Hales returns to England's white-ball squad after Jonny Bairstow sustained a suspected broken leg in a freak accident on the golf course and was ruled out of the T20 World Cup.

The Yorkshireman suffered the injury just hours after he was named as Jos Buttler’s opening partner at the tournament in place of the axed Jason Roy.

Hales has not played international cricket for three years, but he has a fine T20i record, averaging 31 with a strike rate of 137 in his 60 matches. During the 2014 World Cup he scored an undefeated 116 against Sri Lanka, which remains the only century by an England batsman in a 20-over world cup.

How are England expected to do?

Under new white-ball coach Matthew Mott England haven't fared that well. They have lost their two recent T20 series against South Africa and India and only have seven matches away in Pakistan and a three-match series against Australia in which to find form before their first match in the tournament, against Afghanistan on October 22.

They went into last year's tournament as favourites before losing to New Zealand in the semi-final and have the firepower to go all the way. But they could do with some confidence-boosting wins before it all kicks off.

What are the latest odds?

  • Australia 10/3

  • India 10/3

  • England 23/5

  • New Zealand 46/5

  • Pakistan 46/5

  • South Africa 10/1

Information correct as of September 5

Latest Stories

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Flyers coach John Tortorella has 'major concerns' about team's locker room

    John Tortorella hasn't been impressed with the Flyers' locker-room culture so far.

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Hundreds of disc golfers come to P.E.I. for largest Canadian tournament ever

    Disc golfers from across the country hit the course all week on P.E.I. at the 2022 Canadian National Championships. More than 468 players representing Canada and five other countries came to the Island for the multi-day tournament. Organizers say that's the largest attendance ever seen at a Canadian event for the sport, which unlike golf uses a flying disc instead of a ball and club. Tournament director and co-founder of the Maritime Disc Golf Association Benjamin Smith said disc golf exploded i

  • Canadian women prepare for second appearance at Rugby League World Cup

    Student, police officer, nurse, teacher, biologist and firefighter. Just some of the occupations represented in Canada's 24-women team for next month's Rugby League World Cup in England. Add unpaid Australia-based coach Mike Castle, who commutes from Down Under, and you have a Canada Ravens squad ready to sacrifice for the cause. Under Castle, a fledgling Canada side lost 50-4 to New Zealand at the 2017 World Cup in Australia before beating Papua New Guinea 22-8 for its first-ever international

  • Geno Smith hears chants, relishes Seahawks opening victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Hearing his name chanted as he left the field as a winner for the Seattle Seahawks wasn’t validation for Geno Smith. It was gratification that eight years after he last was a starting quarterback on the opening weekend of the NFL season he again had the opportunity. “As far as worrying about naysayers, anything like that, I don’t get into that type of stuff,” Smith said. “People can write you off, but life is about what you make it and so I’ve just been blessed enough to be in the

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Jays score early, often in 11-7 win over Rangers

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danny Jansen homered and matching a career high with four hits, Santiago Espinal tied his career highs with three hits and three RBIs, and Raimel Tapia hit a three-run homer as Toronto’s bottom of the order led an early onslaught in an 11-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. All 11 Blue Jays runs came in the first four innings, helping Kevin Gausman to his fourth consecutive win. The Blue Jays are a season-best 18 games over .500 and pulled within one-half

  • Blue Jays stars Guerrero Jr., Hernandez 'were born to have this friendship'

    The relationship between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez goes well beyond the baseball diamond.

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Duvernay-Tardif says his rich childhood experience led to successful NFL career

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif might be one of the world's busiest athletes, and the water is where he finds his peace and quiet. When the Super Bowl champion, doctor, and avid sailor since his childhood, sets sail, his focus shifts to the task at hand and all the outside noise goes silent. "I love being on the water," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "When you're on a sailboat, there's so many things to think about … whether it's the wind, the weather report, the sail, the ocean, the tide, it

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.

  • Canada's Duvernay-Tardif would love one more NFL season before calling it a career

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif isn't ready to walk away from the NFL just yet. The Super Bowl champion, who'd put his NFL career on hold to begin a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital to fulfil doctorate requirements, is hoping for one more football season before retiring this winter. He requested a five-month leave of absence from the residency program, which began on Monday. "It kind of fits perfectly with the beginning of football season," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "So I don

  • Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Canadiens history

    23-year-old Nick Suzuki, an alternate last season, succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain from 2018-22.

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Banton leads Canada to 82-77 quarterfinal win over Mexico in AmeriCup tournament

    RECIFE, Brazil — Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton had 16 points and seven rebounds to lift Canada to an 82-77 victory over Mexico on Thursday and into the semifinals of the FIBA AmeriCup tournament. Banton, a Toronto native, is making his Canadian team debut at the tournament, and is relishing the opportunity. "For me just to be able to represent my country for the first time, I've always wanted to do that," said Banton, who became the first Canadian drafted by the Raptors, going 46th overall