The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: No Dhoni Magic as Hyderabad Win

On episode 14 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Chennai’s 7 run loss to Hyderabad on Friday night.

Warner’s Hyderabad had posted 164/5 and even though MS Dhoni batted for 17 overs of the chase, his unbeaten 47 was not enough as Chennai could only manage to score 157/5.

After David Warner elected to bat, Chennai had a solid hold of the match when the skipper, Bairstow, Williamson and Manish Pandey were out by the end of 11th over and the team was reduced to 69/4. But India’s 2020 Under-19 World Cup captain Priyam Garg collaborated with 20-year-old Abhishek Sharma to add 77 runs and helped team score 164/5.

In reply, Shane Watson got out on 1, Ambati Rayudu for 8 and Faf du Plessis – who opened– was run out on 22. MS Dhoni came out to bat at 3 down and he and Jadeja made 72 runs, with Jadeja making 50 of those. Dhoni was there till the end, with 28 needed off the last over but it proved too tall a task as the team slumped to their third straight loss.

