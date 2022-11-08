I can’t stop thinking about this Baby Yoda Christmas ornament

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I was scrolling through the home decor sale at Nordstrom for something cozy this morning, as one does. While I eventually found a fuzzy throw, I also stumbled upon the most inspiring, showstopping piece of Christmas decor I have ever seen: This Baby Yoda LENOX Christmas ornament.

If you know anything about Christmas ornaments, you know that LENOX is the fanciest and priciest for a reason. Made of porcelain, sugar, spice and everything nice, this Nordstrom Christmas ornament will be an instant boost of serotonin on your tree. Technically, LENOX named this the “Grogu Ornament,” but we all know that Baby Yoda is the superior name.

Since my family only has one rule when it comes to decorating our tree — the more random and cheesy the ornament, the better — I must have it. Plus, you’d be hard-pressed to find a Baby Yoda stan (which should be all of you reading this) who doesn’t want this on their tree. And if you don’t, I won’t judge you. However, I don’t get it.

The cherry on top of the whole thing is that it’s a LENOX ornament. Fancy, chic and fun, am I right? But if you’re not into the whole Baby Yoda Christmas decoration thing, LENOX has a ton of other fun character ornaments at Nordstrom. Shop some favorites below!

